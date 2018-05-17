We Tried 4 of the Most Popular Mascaras on the Internet Right Now

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
May 17, 2018

Is that beauty product actually good, or is it just extremely photogenic? That's the question I ask myself when the same products pop up over and over again in my Instagram feed. 

Recently, this hype seems to revolve around mascara. If I got a follower for every time I've spotted new mascaras, like Milk Makeup's CBD oil-infused Kush High Volume Mascara or Glossier's perfect, everyday Lash Slick Mascara in flat lay photos, I would straight up be a beauty influencer. The thing with mascara, though, is that it's either really clumpy and smudgy, or it can give you life-changing, long, thick lashes—there's no in-between. 

To find out whether the four buzziest mascaras on the Internet right now are worth all of the hype or just "meh," I enlisted three other InStyle editors to take these mascaras offline and put them to the test. Along with Milk Makeup and Glossier's new tubes, we also tried Charlotte Tilbury's Legendary Lashes Volume 2 Mascara and Covergirl's Peacock Flare Mascara. 

Keep scrolling for our completely honest thoughts on four of spring's most-popular mascaras. 

1 of 4 Ashley Batz

Rachel Otero Wearing Milk Makeup Kush High Volume Mascara 

"If you love a dramatic lash, you’ll freak out over Milk Makeup’s Kush Mascara—at least I did. As a loyal fan to Dior’s Pump & Volume Mascara, I never really shopped around for alternatives, but I was convinced to try it once I heard about the tiny microfibers that work like lash extensions. Not only does it require fewer coats (I even had to remove some product from the brush when applying to my lower lashes), it also saves me a cool $5 compared to what I was spending on Dior's mascara."

2 of 4 Ashley Batz

Dianna Mazzone Wearing Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2 Mascara

"I’ve been plagued by oily eyelids for most of my adult life. (I know, I know—cue a chorus of tiny violins.) To circumvent the issue, I’ve turned to tubing mascaras, which form little, er, tubes around your lashes as opposed to superficially coating them, thus preventing smudging. The only problem is that most tubing mascara don’t offer a ton of volume. Enter: The recently re-formulated Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Volume 2 Mascara. The super-wet formula gives you lashes for days, but won’t migrate to your lids by lunchtime. No, really. I’ve tried hundreds(!) of non-tubing formulas in hopes of finding one that’s truly budge-proof, and this is the only one I can wholeheartedly recommend."

3 of 4 Ashley Batz

Alexis Bennett Wearing Covergirl Peacock Flare Mascara 

"I usually go for lengthening, high-end mascaras, but this one is a drugstore alternative that lifts and separates each lash. Plus, I can be extra and pile on several layers without any clumping."

4 of 4 Ashley Batz

Erin Lukas Wearing Glossier Lash Slick Mascara 

"I'll admit I've drank the Glossier Kool Aid, but even though I've been a fan of the brand since day one, I don't let that influence my opinion when I'm trying their latest launch. Lash Slick is one example of a Glossier product that's actually worth all of the free press it's been getting. When you take the wand out of the tube, there's always just the right amount of product on it. It separates lashes unlike any other mascara I've tried, but still adds enough volume so that they look thick and full. The formula leaves a glossy, wet look that lasts all day but doesn't run or smudge. What kind of sorcery is this?" 

