We Tried 4 of the Most Popular Mascaras on the Internet Right Now

Is that beauty product actually good, or is it just extremely photogenic? That's the question I ask myself when the same products pop up over and over again in my Instagram feed.

Recently, this hype seems to revolve around mascara. If I got a follower for every time I've spotted new mascaras, like Milk Makeup's CBD oil-infused Kush High Volume Mascara or Glossier's perfect, everyday Lash Slick Mascara in flat lay photos, I would straight up be a beauty influencer. The thing with mascara, though, is that it's either really clumpy and smudgy, or it can give you life-changing, long, thick lashes—there's no in-between.

To find out whether the four buzziest mascaras on the Internet right now are worth all of the hype or just "meh," I enlisted three other InStyle editors to take these mascaras offline and put them to the test. Along with Milk Makeup and Glossier's new tubes, we also tried Charlotte Tilbury's Legendary Lashes Volume 2 Mascara and Covergirl's Peacock Flare Mascara.

Keep scrolling for our completely honest thoughts on four of spring's most-popular mascaras.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes