The Key to Bright Eyes? It's In This Tube

Looking like you're awake every darn day of the week is tough. Sometime life makes things exhausting. And as a result, we look exhausted. But, thanks to a few reflective pigments in a tiny twist-up tube—well, tired eyes be damned. Because all it takes is a swipe and you will look doe-eyed and gorgeous. Like someone who gets the appropriate amount of sleep every night. Because what the rest of the world doesn't know, won't kill them.

What It's Called:

Pixi Eye Zone Brightener

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A bag of delicious ground La Columbe coffee... $14; target.com

What Makes It Special:

An illuminating and brightening treatment for the delicate eye area. Dab it on and instantly makes the eye area look brighter and more awake.

Who’s It For?

Anybody that has under-eye darkness and is looking for a multi-tasker and airbrushed appearance under the eyes.

When to Use It:

Under the eyes when applying your base or during the course of the day to pep up tired looking eyes. It's particularly effective when used at the inner corner of the eye to open up & brighten.

What It Feels Like:

Hydrating and cooling.

What It Smells Like:

A little hint of lavender.

What the Internet Is Saying:

A peek inside our #London store via @josieldn. 😍 #londonshopping #makeup #pixibypetra #pixibeauty A photo posted by Pixi by Petra (@pixibeauty) on Aug 2, 2015 at 8:46am PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

"This product has the perfect balance of pigment, which brightens and adds a youthful radiance and reduces puffiness. I keep mine in the ice box for a little extra cooling factor, and who wouldn't want that?

It also contains a lovely balance of botanicals to hydrate de-puff and soothe. Think lavender, water, and aloe—they are the major plant extracts in this formulation with extra humectants to work on dehydration and the appearance of fine lines. I even use this as a primer across the eye lids and it is literally a gamechanger…gives a beautiful lit from within look to your eyes," says Amanda Bell.