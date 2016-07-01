This Eye Serum Makes Puffiness Go Poof! 

We've all been there— you wake up, take a peek in the mirror and find that not only is your face bloated, but your eyes have bags that aren't exactly designer. I'm one of those people who instantly retains water and fluid in her face, so I beyond relate. And on those days, I have a secret weapon: Perricone MD Re:Firm Eye. It's a gel that turns into a serum as you rub it between your fingers, and it is pretty much magic. I have seen it work miracles on a face that has been deprived of its fair share of beauty sleep. Like this morning, for example. Read on for all of the key deets that you need to know!

RELATED: This Detox Scrub Is the Cure to All of Your Beauty Sins

What It's Called:

Perricone MD Re:Firm Eye

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Soooo, it ain't cheap, but it's probably a better bet than all those things you're buying from Zara only because they are on sale... or $115; sephora.com

What Makes It Special?

This eye cream has what is called a "dermal stim factor" which works to tighten and lift instantly, while also working to prevent aging of that skin down the line. It also plumps up fine lines before you can blink.

RELATED: Here's What 4 Beauty Insiders Do When a Zit Pops Out of Nowhere

Who's It For?

Anyone who likes a gentle, lightweight eye cream, and is looking for a product that does double-duty.

When to Use It?

In the morning, upon rising, or before you apply makeup.

What it Feels Like:

It comes out as a slightly flubbery gel, and then melts into a lightweight serum when you rub it between your fingers.

RELATED: Eyeshadows That Won't Drip Off Your Face The Minute You Step Outside

What It Smells Like:

Nothin'.

What the Internet Is Saying:

"This eye combination has completely saved me from my puffiness and dark circles." We think it's safe to say that @ashleyperriconista is loving Re:Firm Eye and the new Pre:Empt Series Brightening Eye Cream. #PerriconeMD A photo posted by Perricone MD (@perriconemd) on Jun 5, 2016 at 3:31pm PDT