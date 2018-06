Makeup artist James Kaliardos worked with RiRi herself to come up with a look that complemented her most recent runway show for Puma. "Rihanna put her hands on my face and moved them in a circular motion from my temples to cheeks," he says. "She wanted the models to look like butterflies." The resulting C-shaped swoosh of highlighter does double duty as eye shadow and blush.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti and Rum, $25 each; fentybeauty.com.

For more stories like this, pick up the December issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now