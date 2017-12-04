Daily Beauty Buzz: Nicole Richie's Purple Eyeshadow 

So, you got a new eyeshadow palette but you're not quite sure how to wear any of its bold shades like vibrant purple? Let Nicole Richie demonstrate for you.

If you're looking to shake up your eye makeup looks, the star's violet smoky eye that she wore to the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball is your answer. While we don't know the exact products that Richie's makeup artist used, if you want to create a similar look, we recommend reaching for Urban Decay's new Distortion Eyeshadow Palette ($48; sephora.com), which has every shade you need to get the job done.

Start off by sweeping the purple shade allover your entire eyelid, and follow by brushing the pink shade into your crease, fanning it up and out when you reach the outer corner of the eye. Use the same pink shadow long your lower lash line, too. Finish by using a gel liner like Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Perversion ($24; sephora.com) on your upper and lower lash lines, and applying a few coats of volumizing mascara like Urban Decay's Troublemaker Mascara ($24; sephora.com).

Richie kept the focus on her eye makeup by finishing her look with a swipe of nude lipstick, and pulling her hair up into a high ponytail on the crown of her head.

Here's to never letting one of the eyeshadow pots in your palette go to waste again.