Celebrity-Inspired Neutral Eyeshadow Looks That Are Anything But Boring 

Neutral eyeshadow shades don't have to be the filler songs of your palettes. It's true that yes, an earth tone is often needed in the background when you're creating a jewel-toned or vibrant smoky eye, but the subtle colors can hold their own, too.

While it might seem that the only you're going to get any impact from wearing a neutral eyeshadow is by sweeping it across your entire lid up to the brow bone, a creative application can make a subtle shade stand out—but not so much that it will defeat the purpose of choosing a soft, natural shadow in the first place.

Need inspiration? We turned to the red carpet to see how some of Hollywood's biggest wear subtle eyeshadow colors. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity-approved neutral eye makeup looks to try now.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes