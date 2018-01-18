Celebrity-Inspired Neutral Eyeshadow Looks That Are Anything But Boring 

Venturelli/WireImage; Mike Pont/WireImage; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Erin Lukas
Jan 18, 2018 @ 11:45 am

Neutral eyeshadow shades don't have to be the filler songs of your palettes. It's true that yes, an earth tone is often needed in the background when you're creating a jewel-toned or vibrant smoky eye, but the subtle colors can hold their own, too.

While it might seem that the only you're going to get any impact from wearing a neutral eyeshadow is by sweeping it across your entire lid up to the brow bone, a creative application can make a subtle shade stand out—but not so much that it will defeat the purpose of choosing a soft, natural shadow in the first place.

Need inspiration? We turned to the red carpet to see how some of Hollywood's biggest wear subtle eyeshadow colors. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity-approved neutral eye makeup looks to try now.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes

 

1 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jessica Chastain

Instead of using a black liquid liner to draw on a cat eye, use an earth tone shadow for a softer effect. Jessica Chastain chose a shimmery, warm terracotta shade that compliments her ginger hair. For a similar look, try Laura Mercier's Baked Eyeshadow in Terracotta ($25; macys.com). 

Advertisement
2 of 7 Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

Lucy Hale

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to finally nail the monochromatic makeup trend, chocolate brown is a good place to start. The versatile shade flatters a wide range of hair colors and skin tones. Lucy Hale gave the color a '90s vibe by pairing her tawny lipstick with a slightly darker brown eyeshadow. Brush a matte shade like mark. By Avon's Single Eyeshadow in Wild ($7; avon.com) across your lids and once you reach above the crease, slightly fan it out following your eye shape as a guide. 

3 of 7 Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Zendaya

Another way to pop champagne: on your eyes. Look for a shade that has more of a yellow pigment like COVERGIRL ambassador Zendaya's haloed eyeshadow for a subtle pop of color. Try sweeping COVERGIRL's Eye Enhancers 1-Kit Shadows in Golden Sunrise ($3; walmart.com) along your top and lower lash lines to get the star's look. 

Advertisement
4 of 7 Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Edgy enough to feel different than what you'd usually consider a neutral shadow but still subtle enough for day, rose gold is the color you're quickly going to want to add to your everyday routine. For a similar shade to Kate Bosworth's, we like NARS's Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Rigel ($29; sephora.com). 

Advertisement
5 of 7 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Olivia Munn

Intimidated by reverse eyeliner? Consider testing the trend with an eyeshadow color that you usually use as the base of your smoky eye. Dip a fine-tipped shadow brush into a bronze pot like Urban Decay's Eyeshadow in Baked ($19; sephora.com), and run it along your lower lash line as you would if you were doing a tightline with an eyeliner. 

Advertisement
6 of 7 Venturelli/WireImage

Zoë Kravitz 

Yes, a smoky eye can be considered neutral—it's all in the shades you choose when creating the look. In the case of Zoë Kravitz's soft eye makeup, use a warm beige as your base, and smoke it out with a shimmery pewter. Try using Yves Saint Laurent's Summer Night Collector's Palette in Summer Addiction ($60; yslbeautyus.com) for a similar color scheme.

Advertisement
7 of 7 Mike Pont/WireImage

Margot Robbie 

Proof that taupe eyeshadow can be cool: just smudge it like Margot Robbie. The actress' makeup artist Patti Dubroff used Chantecaille's Luster Glide Silk Infused Eye Liner in Earth ($30; nordstrom.com) and blended it around the rim of the eye to get a lived-in effect. For dimension, she added a touch of the brand's Mermaid Eye Color in Copper ($34; nordstrom.com) to the center of the lid. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!