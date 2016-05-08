We Tried It: Negative Space Eyeliner

Recently my Instagram feed has been full of posts featuring "negative space eyeliner.” Not totally sure what it is? Think of the look as floating liner, incomplete dashes that appear in your eye socket or underneath your lower lash line. The trend is super hot, but also could veer into crazy territory. That's why I gave it a try (aka trial run) first!

To prevent my eyeshadow from creasing, I began by prepping my eyelids with Urban Decay’s Eye Shadow Primer Potion ($24; urbandecay.com). I then covered lids with Stila’s muted shadow “Wit" ($49; stilacosmetics.com). I made sure to use a neutral shade; this was a base to hold my liner in place, not a color I wanted to steal the show.

I decided to go for a less exaggerated version of the eyes I spotted at the Chanel Haute Couture spring 2016 show. (After all, I'm not living life on the catwalk.) I love a cat-eye and on the runway, it was presented as a whimsical, floating cat-eye. I grabbed my fave Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper ($19; katvondbeauty.com), which is super pigmented, waterproof, and comes with a fine, precise tip, and placed it at my tear duct. I dragged the tip over my crease, and ended the line about a half an inch above my outer eye corner. Then, I went back and filled in any areas that needed touch ups. I made sure to keep each eye closed for a few seconds so that my lines didn’t smudge. When I finished, the floating liner was clearly visible with my eyes open.

I kept my lips muted as to not compete with my bold eyeliner (try matte liquid lipstick in StringRaye from ColourPop, $6; colourpop.com). I finished by misting a setting spray (NYX Cosmetics, $8; nyxcosmetics.com) to hold everything in place.

I wore my completed look to a press event and got several compliments. However, I find this look to be better for an evening out. I came straight from the office and my T-shirt and skinny jeans didn’t do this look any justice. It’s like wearing a bold smokey eye with overalls! My suggestion: Try wearing this showstopper for girl’s night out with a sexy high bun and an LBD.