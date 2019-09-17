Amazon’s Best-Reviewed Mascara Claims to Lengthen Eyelashes By ‘300 Percent’

Image zoom Studio Firma/Stocksy

If you’ve ever shopped on Amazon for mascara before, you were probably guided by the lengthy (and enthusiastic) reviews left by shoppers. The current top five best-selling mascaras on the retail giant all have thousands of reviews from users who can’t stop recommending their favorite mascaras enough. While the list includes some cult-favorites you’ve probably heard about — like the Essence Princess Lash Mascara and the L’Oreal Paris Volume Building Mascara — you’re probably not yet familiar with the best-reviewed tube on Amazon: the Mia Adora Silk Fiber Lash Mascara.

The $20 tube of fiber mascara has the most five-star (and generally positive) reviews compared to any other mascara on the site. Over 3,700 shoppers left it a perfect five-star rating, while a total of more than 4,600 shoppers left an overall positive review. And that’s (arguably) not even the most impressive statistic the mascara presents: Mia Adora claims that its mascara will lengthen lashes by up to 300 percent, thanks to the “added natural, green tea microfibers that work like tiny extensions to boost length and volume.”

If you’re not familiar with fiber mascara, it works differently than your traditional swipe-and-go tube. Applying the Silk Fiber Lash Mascara is actually a three-step process: First you apply a magnifying gel, then you brush on the 3D fibers, and then you add on another coat of the gel. While that may seem intimidating and time-consuming at first, reviewers say it’s actually super easy and worth it for the results they see — which are full, lengthy lashes that last all day.

“It has been 90 degrees and humid here the past few days and this mascara does not flake, smudge or run which is awesome as it is not waterproof which makes removal at the end of the day simple. What could be better?” one shopper wrote. “This is much cheaper than going for lash extensions which I loved and still miss, but destroyed my lashes and were expensive as well as time consuming. One of my friends asked me if I had my lash extensions again and I told her it was this mascara. She was surprised. I am happy! As far as the price: great price (compare to department store brands — this is MUCH better and a lot less money).”

Customers say that despite how perfectly it stays put all day, it’s as easy to remove as you normally would any other mascara, adding that as long as you follow the directions closely, you should have no flaking or clumping.

Another reviewer wrote, “I must say that I am very impressed with this product! I'm 59 and my lashes are lighter and thinner than they used to be. I dislike mascara as I wear contact lenses, and mascara almost always flakes off in my eyes and makes me crazy. The 3D Fiber Lash Mascara by Mia Adora actually worked really well. It didn't flake off into my eyes, and it gave me real, dark, full Lashes! I didn't find there was a ‘learning curve’ — I was able to apply it properly the first time I used it.”

If you’ve been searching high and low for that one mascara that will give your lashes the “oomph” you’ve been looking for — the Mia Adora Silk FIber Lash Mascara could just be the right tube for you.