Meghan Markle’s Go-To Lash Serum Is On Sale Right Now

Meghan Markle may officially be a Royal now, but she still keeps her beauty routine relatively low-key. She loves throwing her hair up in messy buns, isn't above doing her own makeup, and sticks to using eyelash serum for longer lashes instead of going the high-maintenance extensions route.

The Duchess also isn't opposed to sharing what products she actually uses, too. In an interview with Allure in 2014, Markle revealed that she wears by Revitalash's Advanced Eyelash Conditioner to enhance her lashes. "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, she told the publication. "And I swear they are as long as could ever be."

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Using Lash Growth Serums

As one of the OG lash serums on the market, Revitalash has a massive cult-following, which includes celebs like Markle. It's formulated with peptides, biotin, and botanicals that condition and strengthen lashes so they're stronger, less brittle, and don't break. In turn, lashes will look longer and fuller within 6 weeks of using it.

Courtesy $73.50 (Orginial Price: $98) SHOP NOW Revitalash

Even though applying a lash serum is a lot quicker than using falsies and doesn't require the upkeep of extensions, many formulas hover around the $100 mark. They're not exactly cheap, so trial-and-error isn't wallet-friendly. Odds are that you might not marry into a Royal family, but you can get Duchess-approved lashes on a budget.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes

Revitalash usually costs $98, but until August 19th, you can score a three month supply for 25% off as part of the Dermstore Anniversary Sale by using the code "BIRTHDAY" at checkout. Your lashes will thank you in a few weeks when you start to see its effects kick in.