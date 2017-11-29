Daily Beauty Buzz: Margot Robbie's Caramel Eyeshadow 

Heading into winter, dark, smudgy smoky eyes are just as common as a red lip or LBD. If you feel like you need a change of pace, make Margot Robbie and swap your charcoal eyeshadow for a warm caramel shade.

The I, Tonya actress wore the soft shimmery eyeshadow color haloed around her eyes on the red carpet of the film's premiere. To create the lived-in eye makeup look, Robbie's makeup artist Pati Dubroff lined her upper and lower lids with Chantecaille's Luster Glide Silk Infused Eyeliner in Earth ($30; nordstrom.com) and smudged it, blending well around the rims of her eyes.

For an added pop of color, Dubroff reached for Chantecaille's Mermaid Eye Color in Copper ($34; nordstrom.com) and applied it using her finger with a focus on the center of the actress' eyelids. She finished with a few coats of Benefit's They're Real! Mascara in Black ($24; sephora.com), and swiped on Chantecaille's Lip Chic Lip Color in Sari Rose ($38; nordstrom.com) for Robbie's rosy-nude lip.

If this year has taught us anything, it's that matching your makeup to anything—whether that means using a singular shade for your look or wearing a lipstick that's the same color as your bag—is always a good idea. That's exactly why Dubroff was inspired by the Calvin Klein cream lace pantsuit and caramel suede coat when creating the star's red carpet makeup look.