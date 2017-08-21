Daily Beauty Buzz: Maddie Ziegler's Rose Gold Eyeshadow 

File Maddie Ziegler's latest red carpet beauty moment under another reason that rose gold is more than just the color of your favorite summer time drink.

The shimmery, warm shade of pink is flattering on everyone, which is what makes it a great hue to try when you're in desperate need of a pop of color. For the premiere Leap!, Ziegler's pro Tonya Brewer dusted the rose gold shadow across the star's lid, and up above the crease, fanning it out for a halo effect. She also applied the shadow along her lower waterline, brushing it up and out at the outer corner of Ziegler's eye.

The pro rounded out Ziegler's makeup by applying soft, rose blush to the apples of the star's cheeks, and a touch of mauve-tinted gloss on her lips. Keeping things in the same color family helped keep the focus on all Ziegler's rose gold eyes.

Ziegler's hairstylist Justine Marjan kept the celeb's look fun and youthful by styling her long strands into two Dutch-braided pigtails, and tied black ribbon on the ends of both plaits.