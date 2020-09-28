Shoppers Say This $9 Best-Seller Is the ‘Holy Grail’ of Lengthening Mascaras

Whether you gave up on lash extensions while salons were closed or you simply take the search for the best lengthening mascara very seriously, we have some good news — for both your lashes and your wallet.
Once again, the savvy beauty shoppers of Amazon have found a mascara that will give you envy-worthy lashes at a price tag of less than $10. The magical formula, you ask? L'Oreal Paris’ Telescopic Lengthening Mascara — a best-seller that has more than 5,600 perfect ratings under its belt.
The secret to the popular mascara’s lengthening power is in its specialized brush. It’s designed to separate lash by lash so clumping is a thing of the past and lashes get a little extra oomph with each swipe.
“I don't care if you exclusively get all your makeup from fancy establishments, this stuff is THE BEST,” said one reviewer. “‘Why,’ you ask in a tone that is understandably yet annoyingly persistent. ‘The wand,’ I reply sternly and seriously, seeming to condescend but deep down, I'm glad to have been asked. The wand is long and thin with short bristles which assists in getting dark mascara everywhere you want it. If you're looking to make your lashes look longer, GET THIS… I've used this for almost 10 years and always come back to it like some dysfunctional relationship.”
The formula and its expertly designed brush are so good, some shoppers even say they’re ditching their pricier formulas for this one. “This is the best mascara I have ever, ever, used,” one reviewer wrote. “I have tried probably 25 brands over my lifetime and this is unbelievable. There is no funky smell that gives me a headache while I'm applying, goes on smoothly, doesn't clump, doesn't flake off, and lasts all day. It even looks like I curl my lashes when I have it on, and I haven't done that in years. I was using a high-end brand that's about $30 a tube before purchasing this, and I will never go back.”
If you’re ready to ditch pricier mascaras for an affordable one that gets the job done, head to Amazon to snag the best-selling L’Oreal formula thousands swear by.
Shop now: $9 (Orig. $10); amazon.com