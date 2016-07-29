Lauren Conrad Set the Record Straight on Her Famous Mascara Tears

Hold up! You know those famous mascara tears that Lauren Conrad became famous for on MTV's Laguna Beach and The Hills? Well, the woman herself just dropped a makeup truth bomb about those very tears. Turns out, it wasn't mascara that created that single, solitary black droplet that ran down her cheek in the now-iconic gif.

So what was it? Eyeliner, kids—and MTV News got the exclusive scoop on this tidbit.

"I still wear the same mascara, and it doesn't run like that," LC tells MTV News in a recent interview.

A.) We love that she's still wearing the same mascara after all these years.

B.) According to her own blog, that mascara is Maybelline Full N Soft, which costs an easy $7. If it's good enough for queen LC, it's good enough for us.

Glad we were finally able to clear that up.

While the tears will go down in history, LC's beauty moves have become even more famous as the years have gone on. Now, we visit her Instagram page (about 236 times a day) for ample home decor inspo, pastel goodness, and plenty of long blonde hair moments. She'll even make you want to test out hair accessories—we kid you not.

And in case you're unaware, since her days on reality TV, LC has launched her own clothing line and a beauty site dedicated to #amaze tutorials.

By the way, The Hills is celebrating its 10th year anniversary (yes, it's been 10 whole years) with a special program on MTV called The Hills: That Was Then, This is Now, which airs Tuesday, August 2.

Don't know about you, but we're totally there.