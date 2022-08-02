Beauty Makeup Eyes Lashes Fans Say This Lash Serum From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Works So Well, They Stopped Wearing Mascara And shoppers in their 60s noticed it made their lashes “grow like crazy.” By InStyle Editors InStyle Editors Instagram Twitter InStyle's mantra is "Everybody's in," and that means anyone who finds their way to our stories should find themselves reflected in them. We prioritize bringing the right writer to every story and sometimes collaborate as a team to ensure we're including points of view across race, gender expression, body size, skin and hair type, and more. Our editors and writers comprise decades of expertise across the beauty, fashion, lifestyle and wellness spaces in print and digital. We prioritize journalistic integrity, factual accuracy, and also having fun with every story we share. For more about our team, click here. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 2, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Vegamour The proliferation of eyelash growth treatments seems to coincide with the rise of the skincare-before-makeup trend. The approach to beauty now is to have a healthy base that gives you a natural look, resulting in a less arduous makeup routine. For example, when my skin is at its best, I am less likely to use foundation. Similarly, when your eyelashes are long and strong, you may be inclined skip extensions, false lashes, or even mascara. If you're going down the hair growth treatment route, Vegamour is an obvious place to start. The Nicole Kidman-approved brand has become wildly popular for its effective, plant-based products that encourage growth and strength, with a few formulas that even battle gray hairs. And Vegamour's Gro Lash Serum is just as beloved, using the brand's hair growth know-how and applying it to your lashes. There are two active ingredients in the Gro Lash Serum — mung bean and red clover. The former is packed with nutrients including folate and biotin that promote healthy cell growth. The latter, red clover, blocks DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss. You can expect to see visible results after a minimum of four to eight weeks, according to the brand. By the four-month mark, your lashes will look drastically thicker, denser, and longer. Courtesy Shop now: $80; vegamour.com Just like Vegamour's scalp hair products, shoppers say the Gro Lash Serum "is a game changer." One of the five-star reviewers shared a nightmare experience in which they accidentally ripped out all of their lashes with a curler. After using this serum twice a day for a month, "my lashes were back to 100 percent and then some… my lashes are longer and fuller than ever." Another reviewer in their late 60s wrote that they noticed a difference within two weeks. "The hair is growing like crazy. My eyelashes are not only longer but thicker, too." Many shoppers also emphasize that you won't experience a worsening of dark under-eye circles with the Vegamour lash serum, a common complaint and side effect of some eyelash growth treatments. "My lashes have grown so long, my beautician has to use the larger size when lifting my lashes now," one shopper said, with another adding that they "don't even wear mascara anymore." Head to Vegamour to shop the $80 Gro Lash Serum — and check out the brand's other beloved hair growth products while you're at it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit