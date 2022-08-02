Fans Say This Lash Serum From a Nicole Kidman-Approved Brand Works So Well, They Stopped Wearing Mascara

The proliferation of eyelash growth treatments seems to coincide with the rise of the skincare-before-makeup trend. The approach to beauty now is to have a healthy base that gives you a natural look, resulting in a less arduous makeup routine. For example, when my skin is at its best, I am less likely to use foundation. Similarly, when your eyelashes are long and strong, you may be inclined skip extensions, false lashes, or even mascara.

If you're going down the hair growth treatment route, Vegamour is an obvious place to start. The Nicole Kidman-approved brand has become wildly popular for its effective, plant-based products that encourage growth and strength, with a few formulas that even battle gray hairs. And Vegamour's Gro Lash Serum is just as beloved, using the brand's hair growth know-how and applying it to your lashes.

There are two active ingredients in the Gro Lash Serum — mung bean and red clover. The former is packed with nutrients including folate and biotin that promote healthy cell growth. The latter, red clover, blocks DHT, a hormone that contributes to hair loss. You can expect to see visible results after a minimum of four to eight weeks, according to the brand. By the four-month mark, your lashes will look drastically thicker, denser, and longer.

Courtesy

Shop now: $80; vegamour.com

Just like Vegamour's scalp hair products, shoppers say the Gro Lash Serum "is a game changer." One of the five-star reviewers shared a nightmare experience in which they accidentally ripped out all of their lashes with a curler. After using this serum twice a day for a month, "my lashes were back to 100 percent and then some… my lashes are longer and fuller than ever."

Another reviewer in their late 60s wrote that they noticed a difference within two weeks. "The hair is growing like crazy. My eyelashes are not only longer but thicker, too." Many shoppers also emphasize that you won't experience a worsening of dark under-eye circles with the Vegamour lash serum, a common complaint and side effect of some eyelash growth treatments.

"My lashes have grown so long, my beautician has to use the larger size when lifting my lashes now," one shopper said, with another adding that they "don't even wear mascara anymore."

Head to Vegamour to shop the $80 Gro Lash Serum — and check out the brand's other beloved hair growth products while you're at it.