Lash Serums Are Trending, and This $9 Option from a Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Is Driving the Surge

Full, long, and thick eyelashes are a beauty feature that withstands the test of time and trends. As such, there are countless numbers of mascaras and eyelash serums you could buy. So how do you make a decision when there are too many options? Glowing shopper reviews and an affordable price point are good places to start. And at that intersection, you will find Maybelline's Lash Sensational Boosting Serum — this probably explains why it's the product driving a search in lash serums, according to insights from Google Trends.

The serum's predecessor is Maybelline's $9 Lash Sensational Mascara which has over 32 million views on TikTok, thousands of five-star reviews, and reportedly counts Meghan Markle as a fan. The serum has quickly garnered a devoted fanbase, with one user who even said they're "amazed at how much length" this serum has given them.

Courtesy

Shop now: $9 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Lash Sensational Serum is formulated with arginine, a protein-building amino acid that improves blood flow to hair follicles, thereby promoting growth. It also includes vitamin B5, which creates a healthier hair follicle that grows stronger, more nourished hair. It's a combination that the brand says will give you thicker and fuller lashes in just one month.

Some shoppers are seeing results even sooner. "After about two weeks of using this growth serum my boyfriend asked me if I was wearing false eyelashes," one reviewer wrote. Another shopper said they saw similarly impressive results, writing "my lashes are so long that I was finally able to get a lash lift, and now I don't even need mascara." Lash Sensational Serum also outperforms competitor products that are three times the price, according to several of the reviewers.

Whether you're looking to amplify your lashes pre-mascara or ditch mascara entirely, shop Maybelline's $9 Lash Serum that thousands of five-star reviewers are obsessed with.