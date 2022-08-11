Lash Serums Are Trending, and This $9 Option from a Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Is Driving the Surge

And shoppers say the growth serum works so well, they’re forgoing mascara.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners.

Published on August 11, 2022

Full, long, and thick eyelashes are a beauty feature that withstands the test of time and trends. As such, there are countless numbers of mascaras and eyelash serums you could buy. So how do you make a decision when there are too many options? Glowing shopper reviews and an affordable price point are good places to start. And at that intersection, you will find Maybelline's Lash Sensational Boosting Serum — this probably explains why it's the product driving a search in lash serums, according to insights from Google Trends.

The serum's predecessor is Maybelline's $9 Lash Sensational Mascara which has over 32 million views on TikTok, thousands of five-star reviews, and reportedly counts Meghan Markle as a fan. The serum has quickly garnered a devoted fanbase, with one user who even said they're "amazed at how much length" this serum has given them.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum
Shop now: $9 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Lash Sensational Serum is formulated with arginine, a protein-building amino acid that improves blood flow to hair follicles, thereby promoting growth. It also includes vitamin B5, which creates a healthier hair follicle that grows stronger, more nourished hair. It's a combination that the brand says will give you thicker and fuller lashes in just one month.

Some shoppers are seeing results even sooner. "After about two weeks of using this growth serum my boyfriend asked me if I was wearing false eyelashes," one reviewer wrote. Another shopper said they saw similarly impressive results, writing "my lashes are so long that I was finally able to get a lash lift, and now I don't even need mascara." Lash Sensational Serum also outperforms competitor products that are three times the price, according to several of the reviewers.

Whether you're looking to amplify your lashes pre-mascara or ditch mascara entirely, shop Maybelline's $9 Lash Serum that thousands of five-star reviewers are obsessed with.

