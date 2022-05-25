lashes

Most Recent

The Best Eye Makeup Removers That Get Rid of Every Speck of Waterproof Mascara
We like the gentle, yet effective, Garnier Skin Active Micellar Cleansing Water.
The Best Eye Makeup Removers That Get Rid of Every Speck of Waterproof Mascara
Garnier Skin Active Micellar Cleansing Water topped our list.
From Gabrielle Union to Diane von Fürstenberg, This One Mascara Ruled the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet
Six celebrities used it, so we know it's good.
These 12 Drugstore Mascaras Are So Good You'll Ditch Your False Lashes
We like L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara for its versatility in creating natural and dramatic looks.
Believe It or Not, This $4 Viral Mascara Rivals My $26 Favorite
The TikTok find lengthens, volumizes, and defines incredibly well.
The Brand Behind the Popular Faux Freckle Cosmetic Just Launched a Growth-Boosting Mascara
One reviewer saw a difference within 10 days of use.
Advertisement

More lashes

This Best-Selling Growth Serum Provides "Epic Results" on Short, Stubby Lashes
Use this InStyle exclusive sale code.
These Natural-Looking $5 Drugstore Lashes Are Officially Runway Model-Approved
Shop the NYFW fave on Amazon.
You Have One Day to Get the Eyelash Serum Shoppers Call a "Miracle Worker in a Tube" for 30% Off
Everything You Know About Taking Care of Lash Extensions is Probably Wrong
TikTok Is Going Wild Over NYX's New Thickening Brow Mascara — and It's $11 on Amazon
I Only Need a Single Swipe of This Mascara to Get Seriously Long Lashes
This Growth-Encouraging Mascara Is "Life-Changing," According to Both Shoppers and Editors

"I love this product so much, I don't think I can go back to regular mascara."

All lashes

This Lash-Lengthening Castor Oil With 39,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Is Just $9 Now
6 Habits That May Be Causing Your Eyelashes to Fall Out
The Best-Selling Mascara Shoppers Call "a Magic Wand for Your Lashes" Is Seriously Discounted for Black Friday
Whenever I Use This Mascara, People Always Ask If I'm Wearing Lash Extensions
Shoppers Say This $8 Lash Curler Is so Effective, They Can Skip Mascara and Lash Lifts
The Right Way to Clean Your Eyelash Extensions and Falsies, According to Experts
These 7 Serum-Infused Mascaras Will Help Permanently Lengthen Your Lashes
This Legendary Mascara Gives You "Lashes Like You've Never Lashed Before," According to Shoppers and Celebrities
Caliray's Smudge-Proof Mascara Is Destined to Be a Cult-Classic
The Best Mascara I Own Is Also the Cheapest
The 9 Best Magnetic Lashes for Foolproof Voluminous Eyelashes
Shoppers Say This Biotin-Infused Mascara Gives Them Long, Thick Lashes — and It's Just $13 Right Now
This Celebrity Lash Expert Gave Me the Best Beauty Advice of My Life
Meghan Markle Put This $6 Mascara on Our Radar, But the Brand's Lash Serum Has Our Attention Now
The Mastermind Behind Jennifer Aniston's Glowy Skin Says This Mascara Is "Almost As Good As Extensions"
Mandy Moore's Go-To Mascara Looks Like You're Wearing Falsies — and I'm One of the Thousands of Fans
The Brand Behind Amazon's Best-Selling Mascara Dropped a New $5 Formula — and My Lashes Have Never Looked Better
My Go-To Fashion Week Accessory Is a $22 Lash Miracle
This New Clean Mascara Stayed Put Through 12-Hour Days, Sweaty Evenings, and Even a Nap
Selena Gomez's New Mascara Is One of My Favorite Makeup Releases of the Year
I Put the New Kosas Mascara Formula to the Test to See if It Could Really Last 12 Hours
This Brand New Clean Mascara Is the Only One That Lengthens My Lashes AND Is Gentle on My Sensitive Eyes
What Exactly Is an Eyelash Tint?
Meghan Markle's Favorite Eyelash Serum Is Two for the Price of One at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
I Can't Believe This $8 Mascara Hasn't Gone Viral Yet
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com