Kourtney Kardashian Always Travels with This Mascara — You Can Shop It as Part of a Discounted Set at Nordstrom

Kourtney Kardashian has made a name for herself as the most wellness-oriented of her sisters, but she clearly still appreciates a great beauty splurge every now and again. According to her new online platform, Poosh, the mother and television personality has a hefty list of makeup must-haves for traveling — and one of them happens to be available as part of an exclusive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale deal.

In a recent article for Poosh, the eldest Kardashian sister wrote that Lancôme’s Hypnôse Mascara is one of several “carry-on essentials” that she “always travels with.” Clocking in at a regular price of $28, the mascara may not be the most affordable option for women on the go, but right now, you can get a full-size bottle of the Hypnôse Drama Mascara (it’s the same Hypnôse formula Kourt loves, plus a voluminous curved brush) as part of a $60 set at Nordstrom.

In addition to the Kardashian-approved lash volumizer, the Lancôme Mascara Must-Haves Set features two other full-size lash products from Lancôme, the Cils Booster XL Mascara Base and Définicils High Definition Mascara, along with a travel-size Monsieur Big Volume Mascara and Bi-Facil Eye Makeup Remover. Per the bundle’s product page, that’s a massive $98 value, all for less than $60, which works out to $12 per item.

Whether you’re planning to stash Hypnôse in your carry-on like Kourt or you’re simply looking for a low-maintenance switch-up to your morning beauty routine, a deal like the Mascara Must-Haves Set is well worth your hard-earned dollar. Shop it at Nordstrom while you can, but move quickly — the last day to score this and so many other major Anniversary Sale discounts is Sunday, August 4.

Lancôme Mascara Must-Haves Set

To buy: $59 ($98 value); nordstrom.com