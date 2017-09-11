Daily Beauty Buzz: Lady Gaga's Gradient Eyeshadow 

If there's anything we've learned while studying red carpet makeup trends this year, it's that coordinating your makeup to your outfit is always a good idea. Leave it to Lady Gaga to take matchy-matchy makeup one step further by incorporating two colors from the pink floral blazer she wore to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two into her eye makeup.

Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno plucked the salmon pink and moss green colors from the singer's outfit to create a gradient finish. Though the exact shades Tanno used on Gaga's eyes have yet to be revealed, a combo of tones from Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow palettes in Smartorial and Provocouture ($49 each; sephora.com) can help you achieve a similar effect.

Brush a shimmery pink shadow on your lid starting at the inner corner into the middle, and use a shimmery moss green from the middle to the outer corner. Use a blending brush to soften the two shadows and give them a gradient effect. Finish by drawing on a cat eye with a rich pigmented gel liner like Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Matte Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer ($25; sephora.com).

Along with a nude lip, Gaga's curtain bangs and loose waves rounded out her red carpet beauty moment.