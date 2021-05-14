This Anti-Aging Eye Serum Is the Only Thing That Works on My Dark Circles
Dark under-eye circles have always been my number one skincare concern. I’ve had them for as long as I can remember, and no amount of sleep seems to get rid of them. After trying dozens of eye creams and serums over the years, I’ve finally found one that actually works on my raccoon eyes. The Korres Black Pine 3D Eye Lift Serum has since become the go-to under-eye product in my beauty arsenal.
I’ve long been a fan of the skincare brand. I use its Greek Yogurt Foaming Cream Cleanser to make my face feel squeaky clean and alternate between using its Black Pine Plump-Up Sleeping Facial and its Apothecary Wild Rose Night-Brightening Sleeping Facial each night to keep my skin super soft and moisturized. I knew the brand’s best-selling eye serum would fit in nicely with my skincare routine, but had no idea just how much I would grow to love the product.
The serum is infused with black pine extract and other potent bio-active ingredients that work together to brighten the under-eye area and reduce the appearance of dark circles. The multitasking product also reduces puffiness and lifts and tightens crepey skin at the same time. Not only is the serum super lightweight, but it absorbs into my skin quickly without leaving behind a sticky or tacky feeling. I use it every night before bed and wake up with my under-eye area looking brighter, smoother, and refreshed each morning.
I also appreciate the fact that this a skincare product produced in Greece using eco-friendly practices and organic ingredients, and that it is made without any sulfates, phthalates, or silicones. While my under-eye circles aren’t completely gone (and thanks to genetics likely never will be) since I’ve started using the serum, they do look the best they ever have, and I’m now able to quickly cover them with just a bit of concealer.
I’m not the only one who has seen major results from using the eye product. In a study done by the brand, 94 percent of users saw a reduction of dark circles, and 97 percent said their eyes were more sculpted and their eye bags were smaller after 28 days of use.
The best-selling eye serum is on the pricier side at $59 a bottle, but the brand does offer a subscribe and save option that saves you 10 percent and lets you choose between getting a new bottle delivered to your door every 30, 60, or 90 days. This money-saving option will certainly come in handy if you become as obsessed with the serum as I did.
