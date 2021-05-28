This Eye Cream Is One Of the Few Products That Doesn't Irritate My Eczema-Prone Eyes
Thank God.
Because I'm the luckiest girl in the world, the skin around my eyes is not only extremely sensitive, but also eczema-prone. So as much as I love the idea of testing out every single eye cream that gets sent my way for work, I know better than to play myself.
That said, while I don't always get it right, I can usually tell when a product will or won't work for me, depending on the ingredients listed in the formula, In this case, Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment does everything it promises — sans the irritation.
This eye cream has been on the market for years. I remember testing it way back when I didn't think I needed to use an eye cream, so I kind of just left it to expire.
Anywho, times have certainly changed, and I decided to give it another go after a consultation with one of my favorite dermatologists, Dr. Michelle Henry. She told me that most of her patients with sensitive skin around their eyes use it and love it. I came to the same conclusion.
I still can't decide what I love most about this formula: the fact that it's thicc and a lot more moisturizing than most eye creams I've tried, or the fact that it didn't set my eyes ablaze. Either way, it's a win-win for me.
To shop: $50; sephora.com
The fragrance-free product is formulated without parabens and boasts ultra-moisturizing ingredients including avocado oil, beta-carotene for antioxidant benefits, as well as shea butter, which acts as both a humectant and emollient.
VIDEO: Dermatologists Use This Anti-Aging Eye Cream in Their Own Routines
Once you get your hands on this eye cream and start using it on a regular basis, expect to go to bed and wake up with extremely hydrated under-eyes. And if you're a sleepy queen like me, it will help you to look more rested over time.
Oh, and one last thing: I know the price is a little steep, so definitely feel free to grab a few tester packs from Kiehl's before you drop some serious coin. But trust me, I'm certain you're gonna love it.
