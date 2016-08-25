Kesha's Glitter Tears Come with a Must-Read Message 

Kesha experiments with her beauty looks than most of us will ever do in our lifetime, and she slays even the most unusual and mesmerizing trends. Need proof? Glitter tears. Yes, glitter tears.

The singer shared several snaps wearing silver and seemingly multicolored glitter under her eyes, and it looks so good that we're starting to wonder how long it will take for glitter to be come the new nude lip. Then again, we're kind of already doing that...

Pray for truth pray for freedom pray for healing pray for justice thank you universe A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Aug 23, 2016 at 11:16pm PDT

Thank you animals for standing with me. I may not have made it without you A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Aug 23, 2016 at 11:18pm PDT

But there's actually a lot more to her photos than her glitzy, reflective eye makeup. Kesha, who has made headlines this past year due to her lawsuit against Sony Music and Dr. Luke, also posted a very moving personal message along with the photos in the caption.

No one can ever truly own you because to own you would mean that someone else owns your happiness. And no other person can take that from you. Your happiness is the best revenge. Stay happy in the midst of hell. Or. At least try. And know that you are not alone. A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Aug 23, 2016 at 11:22pm PDT

