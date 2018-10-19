Kat Von D Has a Top Secret New Liquid Eyeliner Coming Out — and We Tried It First

Image zoom Courtesy

Anything you've read about eyeliner being "hard" is a lie. If you can scribble your name on a piece of paper, you can do a cat-eye using liquid eyeliner. Yes, there is a learning curve with getting your hand to stay steady, but after a handful of tries you should be able to draw a sharp flick along your lash line. If you still can't get you cat-eye to look good enough to wear outside of your bathroom after a dozen takes, breathe a sigh of relief because it's not you, it's the eyeliner you're using.

As someone who regularly wears liquid eyeliner, I know that they are extremely hit or miss. Bad liners aren't black enough, smudge from sweat or rain, dry out too quickly, or has a felt tip that's too thick. Kat Von D's Tattoo Liner is one of the few liquid eyeliners that has never done me wrong through the years. The liner is a cult-favorite that's beloved by beauty editors, bloggers, and basically who likes good eyeliner. It's even a past InStyle Best Beauty Buys winner. Tattoo's loyal fan base is why the brand recently expanded the range with Lash Liner and Dagger, a liner with a angled tip.

So, when Kat Von D Beauty asked me if I wanted to be one of five beauty editors to try their new liquid eyeliner that's supposed to be even better than Tattoo, I was all in.

This liner is supposed to so good, the brand couldn't wait until the official launch in 2019 to let everyone try it. Along with giving beauty editors a sneak peek, Kat Von D is dropping a limited edition batch of the liner today on sephora.com before it even has an official name or final packaging. If you're able to get your hands on one, the brand encourages you to leave a review on Sephora so that they can use the feedback to make the formula even better. If you're like me and low-key wish you had become a product developer (despite not paying attention in high school chem class), testing this liner is (almost) like living out our fantasy.

Code-named "Liner X," the brand promises that this liquid liner is ultra-black, waterproof, smudge-proof, and has flexible felt tip that draws intense, precise lines in one stroke. It even looks just as intense over high-pigment eyeshadows. Just like the rest of Kat Von D's line, Liner X is vegan and cruelty-free, too.

Image zoom Courtesy

Makeup products often make lofty claims, but Liner X is one of the few that deliver on its promises. The felt tip is as tiny and sharp as a pin, so it really was super easy to draw on a clean, thin line along my lash line that I extended out into a subtle flick. And the fact that the tip is flexible helps, too. It moved in the same direction I was moving my hand so that i was able to draw on a steady line in one go.

What excites me most about Liner X is that it's actually jet-black. The color is next best thing to using an actual sharpie as liner. (FYI: I don't recommend this.) The color stays glossy even when it's completely dried down, and doesn't fade with wear.

Considering how impressed I am with Liner X after only using it once, I don't recommend sleeping on this limited edition batch of it — especially if you're a diehard liquid eyeliner wearer.

Liner X is available while supplies last for $20 at sephora.com.