Allow Jordyn Woods to Upgrade Your Eyeliner Game

One of the most unexpected beauty trends to emerge this fashion week is the plethora of red and pink eye makeup we've been seeing all over the place. Another welcomed trend (but totally not unexpected because girl is major) that happened at fashion week was seeing Jordyn Woods literally everywhere.

On the way to the airport.. Reflecting on the past year and appreciating all of the amazing things that have happened and all of the beautiful people I have crossed paths with. A year ago if you would've told me I would be in this position by the age of 18 I wouldn't have believed it. You can think what you want but when you put your heart into anything, you'll be amazed at what the outcome can be. A photo posted by Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods) on Sep 15, 2016 at 3:04pm PDT

From being the guinea pig for Kylie Cosmetics (um, how do we sign up for that position?) to killing the highlighting game on her own, Jordyn's turned into a go-to for beauty inspo, which is why we probably shouldn't be shocked by how much we were into her latest look.

Jordyn shared a sweet Instagram reflecting on all she's managed to achieve this year, which is even more impressive when you realize she's still only 18.

Accompanying her caption was—zero surprise here—a standout beauty look. Seriously, can we talk about that eyeliner?!

It looks like Jordyn lined her lower waterline into a cat eye using either a hot pink or red eyeliner (Jordyn, that's your hint for a product breakdown), and look is everything.

While "pink eye" doesn't usually carry good connotations, we are rummaging through our makeup bags for any red or dark pink liner to recreate this look, ASAP.

If Jordyn, Gigi Hadid, and Lucy Hale all approve, so do we.