InStyle's Beauty Editors Share Their Go-To Eyeliners

"I've been wearing a cat-eye longer than I've known some of my friends, and I'm rarely seen without some incarnation of the style. Last year when Sephora stopped carrying the brand of my favorite liquid liner, I discovered L'Oréal's Super Slim liquid eyeliner and it instantly became my new go-to. The ultra slim felt tip pen gives you the option of creating a close line with a slight flick, or you can go all out by filling in the lines to create a dramatic cat-eye. Even though it isn't waterproof, it holds up throughout the day and the actual product lasts forever without drying out. It's also only $10. What's not to love?"—Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer