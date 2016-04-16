InStyle's Beauty Editors Share Their Go-To Eyeliners

Erin Lukas
Apr 16, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Whether you lean towards a playful cat-eye or a straight, graphic look, when it comes to applying eyeliner, tracing on the perfect line every time is no easy feat. Patience, practice, and of course, a great liner are the three keys to mastering any look. But so many product options—from pencils to liquid felt tip pens and everything in between—can make choosing the best liner more than a little daunting. To help you on the path to a perfectly lined eye, members of InStyle's beauty team (all self-proclaimed eyeliner aficionados) share their go-tos.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Push-Up Liner 

"I love Benefit’s push-up eyeliner. It has a creamy jet black gel formula that dispenses out of a slanted tip applicator. It allows me to get really close to my lash line so I don’t get any gaps. Plus, the formula stays put for hours without crumbling or flaking. It makes putting on cat eyes so much easier."—Sheryl George, Beauty Editor 

2 of 4 Courtesy

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner 

"I’ve been wearing a cat-eye for so long, that it has become my security blanket and I feel completely naked without it. I’m pretty partial to any pen-shaped liquid liner, as it gives me the control of a pencil but creates a patent-leather finish and a wing so sharp that it might stab someone. My favorite is the Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner in Jet Black—the applicator allows you to get thisclose to your lash line, and the precise felt tip is perfect for bringing that extended tail to a fine point."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor  

3 of 4 Courtesy

Clarins 3-Dot Liner 

"Eyeliner isn't part of my day-to-day routine, but when I want to add a little interest around my lids, I tightline using Clarins 3-Dot Liner. The multi-pronged point is made to snuggle in-between eyelashes, filling in the spaces to make it look like you have a fuller, thicker set."—Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

4 of 4 Courtesy

L'Oréal Paris Infallible The Super Slim Liquid Eye Liner 

"I've been wearing a cat-eye longer than I've known some of my friends, and I'm rarely seen without some incarnation of the style. Last year when Sephora stopped carrying the brand of my favorite liquid liner, I discovered L'Oréal's Super Slim liquid eyeliner and it instantly became my new go-to. The ultra slim felt tip pen gives you the option of creating a close line with a slight flick, or you can go all out by filling in the lines to create a dramatic cat-eye. Even though it isn't waterproof, it holds up throughout the day and the actual product lasts forever without drying out. It's also only $10. What's not to love?"—Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer 

