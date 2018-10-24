If You Can’t Afford Microblading, These Brow Products Are Your Best Bet

On the surface, microblading seems like the ideal solution for anyone who wishes their thin, sparse brows were fuller. Yes, the semi-permanent treatment where a special tattoo gun with a micro needle is used to draw on tiny hair-like strokes will spare you from filling in your brows everyday, but microblading can cost as much as $1000, depending on the salon — and did we mention there are needles involved?

Without an unlimited cash flow, paying for microblading and touch ups isn't realistic for everyone. Luckily, you can get the microbladed look without the cost, thanks to significantly cheaper eyebrow products that give you identical results. Even though you'll have to fill in your brows everyday, these pencils and brushes are shaped so that you can get the job done quickly, and with the same natural finish as microblading.

VIDEO: 4 Ways to do your Eyebrows