If You Can’t Afford Microblading, These Brow Products Are Your Best Bet
On the surface, microblading seems like the ideal solution for anyone who wishes their thin, sparse brows were fuller. Yes, the semi-permanent treatment where a special tattoo gun with a micro needle is used to draw on tiny hair-like strokes will spare you from filling in your brows everyday, but microblading can cost as much as $1000, depending on the salon — and did we mention there are needles involved?
Without an unlimited cash flow, paying for microblading and touch ups isn't realistic for everyone. Luckily, you can get the microbladed look without the cost, thanks to significantly cheaper eyebrow products that give you identical results. Even though you'll have to fill in your brows everyday, these pencils and brushes are shaped so that you can get the job done quickly, and with the same natural finish as microblading.
VIDEO: 4 Ways to do your Eyebrows
Maybelline Tattoo Studio Brow Tint Pen
This Maybelline brow pen went viral when it first launched in Singapore because it looks exactly like the tool that's used during an actual microblading session. And it's worth the hype. The pen has a multi-prong tip that applies the tint in similar hair-like strokes so that your filled-in brows look natural.
L'Oréal Paris Brow Artist Micro Tattoo 24HR Eyebrow Definer
The bad news: You won't find this L'Oréal pen at your local drugstore because the brand has only launched it in the U.K. However, you can order it online through Feel Unique, which ships to the U.S. It has a multi-prong tip that mimics the application of microblading for natural-looking brows, plus stays smudge-free for up to 24 hours.
Music Flower Liquid Tattoo Eyebrow Pen
This K-beauty brand's pen is another cheap way to get the look of microbladed brows. With an applicator that looks like a fine tooth comb, you'll be able to shape your brows small, feather-like strokes that will look so real, no one will be able to tell they're not all yours.
Kat Von D #75 Powder Brow Brush
If you're more of brow powder fan, apply your favorite one with this Kat Von D brush. It has combed bristles that blend the product in as you apply it. The end result? Full, soft brows that look like they were just microbladed.
Benefit Cosmetics Precisely My Brow Ultra Fine Shape & Define
Alternatively, a pencil with an ultra-fine tip lets you precisely fill in your brows with thin, hair-like strokes. Yep, just like an actual microblading pen.