Here’s Exactly What to Do If Microblading Your Brows Goes Wrong

It doesn't matter how much pre-appointment research you do: There's always a possibility that microblading your eyebrows could go wrong. The good news is that even though the eyebrow treatment is semi-permanent, there's ways of fixing mistakes on both the shape of your new brow, and the color.

RELATED: How Long Does Microblading Cost? Here's What You Can Expect to Pay

"The most common mistake technicians make is not choosing the correct brow shapes for their clients," says Nadia Afanaseva, founder and master technician at Eye Design in New York City. "Many technicians do not take into account the proportions of the client’s face, creating the incorrect shape for the client. This mistake happens more often than mistakes involving the microblading technique itself."

Afanaseva says that another common error technicians make is not paying attention to areas where the skin is thin. "In these areas it is easy for the pigment to be deposited too deep" she explains. "This causes the pigment to heal with a gray or blue undertone, and an end result that leaves the client disappointed."

When the pigment is too dark or the shape of the brows doesn't fit the client, Afanaseva says that laser removal is the best option for correcting it. If the work isn't too deep or dark, it can be concealed with another semi-permanent brow technique: microshading. "This technique uses pin-dot pigment application to create the look of powder or pomade brow makeup with a flawless ombré finish," explains Afanaseva. "However, this will only work if the previous microblading is symmetrical and only has a few minor imperfections."

VIDEO: Watch an InStyle Editor Get Eyebrow Microblading

The technician isn't only to blame for any microblading mishaps. "A common mistake clients make is choosing an inexpensive option! It sounds like common sense, but I get at least 15 emails and social media messages daily with requests to fix someone else’s bad job," says Afanaseva. "Choosing a less costly option will end up costing you more in the long run, because you will have to pay to correct it!"

However, doing your research is more important than the price you pay. Depending on where you live, eyebrow specialists can have great prices and be amazing. Afanaseva recommends looking at a technician's portfolio of work and reading social media reviews before booking anything or writing off a technician as being too cheap.

Bad microblading can be corrected but there is a caveat: You should wait until the work from your initial appointment completely heals before going back to get your brows fixed. Afanaseva says that this can take approximately a month, but it's worth the wait: Your technician will be able to do their best work so that your brows look exactly how you wanted them to in the first place.