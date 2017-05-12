How to Take Care of Eyelash Extensions In Summer 

Balmy summer days are in our near future, which here in the beauty department gets us immediately thinking about how we're going to sweat-proof our beauty routine. The thought of tossing aside the tube of mascara for flake-free lash extensions seems even more appealing this time of year, but with beaches and pools galore (plus all that aforementioned sweat-proofing), is summer really a good time to have them? We drilled blinkbrowbar lash expert Sabah Feroz for her tips on keeping lashes looking fab despite all the fun in the sun.

"Summer is a great time to get your lashes done, they will give you longer–looking, lifted lashes and more wide-awake eyes which means you can literally get up and go with minimal makeup–perfect for getting ready when the sun is shining and you have great glowing summer skin," Feroz tells InStyle. Just make sure you're taking care of them properly. "Care must be taken while wearing any form of lash extensions; avoid excess heat, and wear shades to prevent the lash bond from weakening," she says, making sure to note that oil-free makeup remover should be used.

Also, hands off! No matter how tempted you are. "Don't pick or pull at the lashes, this can not only pull out the false lashes but can damage your natural lashes. Once the lashes have naturally fallen out then use our Luscious Lash Oil to nourish your natural lashes; a great formula and a must-have in your makeup kit to strengthen and condition lashes."

Going for a dip in the ocean? Here's what to do: "Wear goggles if you are taking a dip in the pool or ocean," she says. "In general, our eyes can be sensitive to sea water and chlorine, triggering the need to rub the lashes. Let's take care!"

Just like any other time of year, taking proper care of the extensions will ensure lashes look fab for longer. "For a long-lasting lash look it is important to get your lashes maintained; at blinkbrowbar, we recommend touch-ups every 2-3 weeks to ensure your Dream lashes always look luscious."