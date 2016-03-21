How to Pick the Right False Lashes for Your Eye Shape

A pair of false lashes can instantly make your eyes appear bigger and brighter. Despite this major payoff, with all of the different length and shape options, it can be daunting finding a pair that’s just right.

And then there's the great debate over whether to go with individual or strip lashes. According to Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, it all comes down to your skill level. “Individual lashes are great for a very natural look. They are also great for experienced makeup artist who wants to create a natural eye or who wants to use different lengths throughout the eye," says Kattan. If you’re a false eyelash novice, stick with full strips for easier application.

InStyle turned to Kattan for her recommendations on how to pick the most natural looking false lash strips for every eye shape.

