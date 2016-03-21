How to Pick the Right False Lashes for Your Eye Shape

Erin Lukas
Mar 21, 2016 @ 8:00 am

A pair of false lashes can instantly make your eyes appear bigger and brighter. Despite this major payoff, with all of the different length and shape options, it can be daunting finding a pair that’s just right.

And then there's the great debate over whether to go with individual or strip lashes. According to Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, it all comes down to your skill level. “Individual lashes are great for a very natural look. They are also great for experienced makeup artist who wants to create a natural eye or who wants to use different lengths throughout the eye," says Kattan. If you’re a false eyelash novice, stick with full strips for easier application.

InStyle turned to Kattan for her recommendations on how to pick the most natural looking false lash strips for every eye shape.

Deep Set Eyes

“It is important to wear dramatic and long lashes with deep set eyes because the lash can easily be eaten up by the weight of your brow bone and take away from your look,” says Kattan.

Ardell Fashion Lashes Glamour Lashes 106, $4; target.com

Round Eyes

If you have round eyes, Kattan suggests choosing winged and wispy lashes that will go along the lash line well to help create a cat eye shape.

Huda Beauty Samantha #7 Lash, $20; shop.hudabeauty.com

Hooded Eyes

If your eyes are hooded, opt for a false lash that tapers at each end and features the longest lashes at the center of the strip. This will draw attention inwards, creating the illusion of depth.

Make Up For Ever Lash Show False Lashes in N-202, $18; sephora.com

Monolids

“Heavy lashes on monolids can stick out too far and not look natural,” Kattan says. Instead she recommends sticking with a less dense lash that’s still slightly fluffy to create a believable, lush look.

MAC 4 Lash, $17; maccosmetics.com

Almond Eyes 

Those with almond eyes are lucky because a wide variety of lash types will work for this shape. Choose a lash that’s strategically crisscrossed on the strip for a naturally voluminous effect.

Huda Beauty Farah #12 Lash $23; shophudabeauty.com

