How Long Do Lash Extensions Actually Last?

Lash extensions may be a convenient, alternative way to getting longer lashes instead of struggling with falsies every day, but they don't come cheap. For anyone considering them for the first time, finding out how long lash extensions last is a major factor in deciding whether they're actually worth it.

In order to get your extensions to last, the most important thing to keep in mind is how you take care of them once they're on. So, what kind of maintenance is required to keep your extensions intact for as long as possible?

"Avoid using any oil-based products around your eyes, including sunscreen and lotions," says Shellyann Bainlardi, owner of The Lash Loft in New York City. "These products can break down the extensions' adhesive and lead to lash loss." Not that you need it anymore thanks to your new extensions, but Bainlardi says that mascara also shouldn't be worn.

In addition to switching up the products in your usual beauty routine, there's a few other things you can do to make your lashes longer. Bainlardi suggests avoiding heavy sweating, direct hot water in the shower, and sleeping on your back, if possible.

Keeping your extensions clean is equally important. Bainlardi says to use a mild lash shampoo and a clean mascara wand to brush them daily so that they stay straight and look their best.

The good news is that if you follow your technician's after-care tips, you'll have long, full lashes for four to six weeks.

However, even if you strictly follow all of the after-care rules, there's a catch. Extensions require refills every two to three weeks, and these in-between touch ups usually aren't included in the initial application price. "Your natural lashes turn over every few months so they are constantly growing and falling out naturally," explains Bainlardi.

In other words, regular refills are required, no matter how well you take care of them. For as good as they look, though, it's definitely something to consider.