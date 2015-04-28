A History in Eyebrows: See the Most Popular Brow Shapes Through the Decades

Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 28, 2015 @ 11:30 am

What a long, strange trip it's been: Though today's definition of perfect eyebrows is a thick set untouched by tweezers similar to Cara Delevingne's impeccable arches, things didn't always come so naturally in terms of brow trends.

Back in the 1920s, silver screen stars like Anna May Wong and Clara Bow wore theirs pencil-thin with a severe downward-curving tail, and every decade that followed saw its share of brow-raising trends that would come and grow in waves. Perhaps thanks to Audrey Hepburn's full set in the 1960s, arches began taking on a more natural appearance, until the '70s, when disco, shimmery shadow, and interesting brow shapes came on the scene.

PHOTOS: A History in Eyebrows: The Most Popular Shapes of Every Decade

We put together a retrospective look at the most-popular shapes by the decade, spanning from the 1920s to today. Click through our gallery to time-travel through the brow trends of years past!

WATCH: What's The Best Way to Grow Out Your Eyebrows?

 

1 of 32 Otto Dyar/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

1920s: Anna May Wong

In the '20s, brows were worn uber thin, and the tails were given a downward curve like Anna May Wong's. 

Advertisement
2 of 32 John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

1920s: Clara Bow

Along with her defined Cupid's bow, women of the '20s mirrored the dramatic shape of Clara Bow's arches.

3 of 32 Sasha/Getty Images

1930s: Merle Oberon

In the 1930s, stars like Merle Oberon ditched the sloped look of the previous decade for a rounded upward bend.

Advertisement
4 of 32 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1930s: Billie Holiday

Women like Billie Holiday, whose red lip and floral hairpece were her trademark, filled their brows in with a darker hue to play up the bend.

Advertisement
5 of 32 George Hurrell/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

1930s: Norma Shearer

Others, like Norma Shearer, grew their brows into a completely straight line, save for the down-turned tails on the far edges.

Advertisement
6 of 32 A. L. Whitey Schafer/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

1940s: Marlene Dietrich

Dietrich's skinny set walked the line between the trends of the '30s and '40s, though her arch was less severe than those of the previous decade.

Advertisement
7 of 32 John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

1940s: Joan Crawford

By contrast, Joan Crawford's heavier brows became her trademark look.

Advertisement
8 of 32 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1950s: Lena Horne

Leaving the rounded curve in the '40s, the shape of choice in the '50s mirrored that of Lena Horne's, which had a pointed arch and shorter tail.

Advertisement
9 of 32 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

1950s: Marilyn Monroe

In the era of the bombshell, women in the '50s followed Marilyn's lead with bold red lips, lush lashes, and angled arches.

Advertisement
10 of 32 Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

1950s: Elizabeth Taylor

If you've got 'em, flaunt 'em! Elizabeth Taylor played up her already-ample brows with a generous amount of matte shadow.

Advertisement
11 of 32 Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

1950s: Eartha Kitt

Kitt's graphic arch followed the aesthetic of the decade, and added a slightly sensual feline vibe to her look.

Advertisement
12 of 32 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1960s: Audrey Hepburn

The Hepburn effect, sparked by the star's thick, natural set, inspired the women of the '60s to fill in their own with well-placed strokes of the brow pencil.

Advertisement
13 of 32 Hulton Archive/Getty Images

1960s: Nina Simone

Like Hepburn, Nina Simone also wore her brows full, but with a rounded, emphasized arch.

Advertisement
14 of 32 Popperfoto/Getty Images

1960s: Twiggy

With graphic eye makeup and lengthy lashes the focus of the look, those who followed the mod trend like Twiggy kept their brows groomed into an arch, but opted for thin, rounded tails to complement the statement liner.

Advertisement
15 of 32 Fotos International/Getty Images

1970s: Donna Summer

Chalk it up to the sparkly disco feeling that took over the nation, but in the '70s, a thin, curved brow like Donna Summer's allowed the shimmery eye shadow to extend even further.

Advertisement
16 of 32 Terry O'Neill/Getty Images

1970s: Diana Ross

The sharp arch of Diana Ross's eyebrows gave her lengthy lashes an even longer appearance.

Advertisement
17 of 32 Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

1970s: Pam Grier

Pam Grier's brows followed a more natural shape, but stayed in line with the thinner trend of the decade.

Advertisement
18 of 32 Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

1970s: Aretha Franklin

Talk about feeling like a natural woman! Franklin's expertly groomed set seemed to be untouched by the tweezers, perfectly framing her purple eye shadow.

Advertisement
19 of 32 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

1980s: Brooke Shields

Thanks to stars like Brooke Shields, who flawlessly worked a full set, the women of the '80s got their grow on, with ample brows completing any good power-dressing ensemble.

Advertisement
20 of 32 Chris Walter/WireImage

1980s: Whitney Houston

Celebrities like Whitney Houston set the trend of brushing the individual hairs upwards for an exaggerated look. 

Advertisement
21 of 32 Julian Wasser/Liaison

1980s: Madonna

Following in the footsteps of her Madgesty, many women left out the tweezers entirely, allowing their arches to completely grow in. 

Advertisement
22 of 32 Anthony Barboza/Getty Images

1980s: Grace Jones

The fashion-forward crowd, including supermodel Grace Jones, emulated the look of a real-life Patrick Nagel painting by opting for graphic brows with a severe upward slant.

Advertisement
23 of 32 Ron Galella/WireImage

1990s: Kate Moss

In contrast to the overgrown look of the previous decade, the '90s saw an abundance in pencil-thin brows, a la Kate Moss.

Advertisement
24 of 32 Barry King/WireImage

1990s: Mariah Carey

Not unlike the skilled vocalist herself, Carey's curved brows hit all the right notes in terms of the mid-90s trends.

Advertisement
25 of 32 CBS Photo Archive

1990s: Sherilyn Fenn

In addition to "Who killed Laura Palmer?" another question we had while watching the '90s-era cult TV show Twin Peaks was "Who does Audrey Horne's brows?" thanks to Sherilyn Fenn's trademark arches.

Advertisement
26 of 32 Ron Galella/WireImage

1990s: Tyra Banks

No brow powder here! Banks's light natural set was groomed into a narrow silhouette.

Advertisement
27 of 32 Jim Smeal/WireImage

1990s: Drew Barrymore

The grunge era also saw some interesting shapes, similar to Drew Barrymore's skinny, ultra-dark arches.

Advertisement
28 of 32 SGranitz/WireImage

2000s: Cameron Diaz

Recovering from the tweeze-fest that was the '90s, eyebrow shapes remained thin, but followed a more natural path like Cameron Diaz's. 

Advertisement
29 of 32 Tony Barson/WireImage

2000s: Victoria Beckham

Instead of lining the beginning portion of the brow with the bridge of the nose, stars like Victoria Beckham had their arches start along the outer area of the nostril.

Advertisement
30 of 32 KMazur/WireImage

2000s: Mandy Moore

With frosty, early aughts shadow as the hottest trend of the moment, light brows like Mandy Moore's provided a subtle frame for the sparkly effect. 

Advertisement
31 of 32 Noam Galai/WireImage

2010s: Kim Kardashian

Perhaps in an attempt to keep up with the Kardashians, or our natural hair growth cycle, the 2010s were marked by a more natural shape with a vibe that suggested bigger was better, at least in terms of our brows.

Advertisement
32 of 32 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2010s: Cara Delevingne

The supermodel (and her ample arches) inspired us to step away from the tweezers and embrace a fuller brow shape.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!