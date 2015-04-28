A History in Eyebrows: See the Most Popular Brow Shapes Through the Decades

What a long, strange trip it's been: Though today's definition of perfect eyebrows is a thick set untouched by tweezers similar to Cara Delevingne's impeccable arches, things didn't always come so naturally in terms of brow trends.

Back in the 1920s, silver screen stars like Anna May Wong and Clara Bow wore theirs pencil-thin with a severe downward-curving tail, and every decade that followed saw its share of brow-raising trends that would come and grow in waves. Perhaps thanks to Audrey Hepburn's full set in the 1960s, arches began taking on a more natural appearance, until the '70s, when disco, shimmery shadow, and interesting brow shapes came on the scene.

We put together a retrospective look at the most-popular shapes by the decade, spanning from the 1920s to today. Click through our gallery to time-travel through the brow trends of years past!

