Finally! A Look at the Harry Potter-Inspired Shadow Palette

Obsessed doesn't begin to describe how we feel about this.
Earlier this year, Storybook Cosmetics teased a Harry Potter-inspired eyeshadow palette, just as they've done with Mean Girls, The Wizard of Oz, and Romeo & Juliet. Needless to say, muggles everywhere have been impatiently waiting for the product's release.
While it's still not time to pony up your credit card just yet, the brand did release an image of the final lineup of shadows for the palette and each one is a knockout. In fact, Storybook Cosmetics even listened to their faithful fans by adding an additional four shades to the kit.Here it is—the Witchcraft & Wizardry shadow family:
The OFFICIAL, line up! Storybook Cosmetics "Witchcraft & Wizardry" Palette. You have been so patient while we perfected the shades and formulas. We listened to your feedback and added 4 MORE SHADES!!! We appreciate all of the support! We hope you are in love with the final outcome ❤️❤️❤️ Coming in the following weeks!
We're already dying over Merlin, which appears to be an electric blue, and Salem, a dusty lavender.And if you prefer moving pictures, you're going to want to check this out:
Storybook hasn't revealed an official launch date for the palette just yet, only saying it's coming within the following weeks. But what does that mean??? It's so hard being patient when your two passions—makeup and Harry Potter—collide.
Guess we'll just have to pass the time by watching Fantastic Beasts over and over and over again.