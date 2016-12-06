Finally! A Look at the Harry Potter-Inspired Shadow Palette

Earlier this year, Storybook Cosmetics teased a Harry Potter-inspired eyeshadow palette, just as they've done with Mean Girls, The Wizard of Oz, and Romeo & Juliet. Needless to say, muggles everywhere have been impatiently waiting for the product's release.

While it's still not time to pony up your credit card just yet, the brand did release an image of the final lineup of shadows for the palette and each one is a knockout. In fact, Storybook Cosmetics even listened to their faithful fans by adding an additional four shades to the kit.

Here it is—the Witchcraft & Wizardry shadow family:

We're already dying over Merlin, which appears to be an electric blue, and Salem, a dusty lavender.

A closer look at the 12 final shades! Thank you for understanding our reasoning behind the name changes. We have some HUGE partnerships coming up based on the stories we all love. Hopefully this palette has enough magic in it to hold you over ❤️❤️❤️ A video posted by @storybookcosmetics on Dec 2, 2016 at 5:20pm PST

And if you prefer moving pictures, you're going to want to check this out:

Storybook hasn't revealed an official launch date for the palette just yet, only saying it's coming within the following weeks. But what does that mean??? It's so hard being patient when your two passions—makeup and Harry Potter—collide.

Guess we'll just have to pass the time by watching Fantastic Beasts over and over and over again.