Glitter Tears Will Hide Your Under-Eye Circles

Matteo Valle / Getty Images
Wendy Rose Gould
Apr 27, 2016 @ 11:27 am

The newest Instagram makeup trend is as beautiful as it is haunting. Meet "glitter tears," a creative, sparkly, grungy interpretation of crying that borders more on art than it does wearable makeup. It's showing up at events — for example, Elle Fanning wore the look at the Saint Laurent NYFW show in February — on beauty blogs, and across Instagram.

Makeup artists use pigment, shimmer, glitter, and carefully placed jewels to replicate the tears that are left behind after a major crying sesh. Bonus: Not only is the end result frame-worthy, it may help cover up under eye circles caused by lack of sleep — or an actual full-blown bawl fest. Are we right?

★🌌★ I Only Wanted to See You Dancing in the Purple Rain ★🌌★ ___ SCM SuperNova ★ @AlyssaMarieArtistry ★ created #glittertears #lotd as a tribute to the incomparable Prince... she used @StarCrushedMinerals' highlighter in 'Sheer Joy' and #glitter in 'Cosmic Love Affair' along with products from @AnastasiaBeverlyHills and @KatVonDBeauty to put this fabulousness together. We carry over 240 unique glitters, 40+ highlighters and 50+ metallic eyeshadows to choose from! Stop by our website to see them all! Use code FULLMETALLASHES to get 50% off your entire order. ___ LINK TO WEBSITE IN BIO ‪#starcrushedminerals #glitterporn #glittermakeup #glitterjunkie #shiny #fantasy #makeupartist #californiagrown #instabeauty #instamakeup #glitterinmotion #glitterparty #makeupismylife #glittersale #affordableglitter #glittershadow #allthatglitters #veganmakeup #sparkling #bombassglitter #veganmakeupshare #rip #ripprince #legend #kiss #purplerain #whendovescry

A photo posted by 🌌StarCrushed Minerals 🌌 (@starcrushedminerals) on

Instagram user starcrushedmineral created her purple, Prince-tribute glitter tears with makeup from Star Crushed Minerals, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Kat Von D.

Dark elf 🔮 #darkelf #nightelf

A photo posted by Aya Jade 👑💜🦄♐️👾 (@ayajade) on

This "dark elf" version of glitter tears by Instagram user ayajade is giving us major Halloween inspiration.
We love this faded, almost real-looking tear look from lilcarreiro, too.

Totally Love my #makeup today 💖 @oddabeauty #glittertears #hudabeauty @hudabeauty #metalliclipstick #mermaid 💗

A photo posted by Sasha Hilton (@sashaxhilton) on

And here's a white, shimmery version paired with frosty lips and teal lids by Instagram user sashaxhilton.

Makeup artist JordanHanz posted this image to her Instagram, and has a tutorial on her YouTube channel for those who want to recreate the look.

After having a last minute cancellation & then waking up to the sad news, I thought I should put my spare day to good use! Thank you for the music 💜☔️ Brows @prettyzombiecosmetics 3 Witches Tears & Crown @globalcolours paints and @gorgeouscosmeticsofficial glitters Lips @prettyzombiecosmetics Potion #9 Eyes @sugarpill Paperdoll, Decora & Goldilux. #prince #purplereign #purplerain #tears #rip #thankyouforthemusic #theartistformerlyknownasprince #glitter #glittertears #staceystellar #mua #2016 #mua #vegan #veganmakeup #crueltyfree #crueltyfreemakeup #crueltyfreebeauty #instadaily #instagood #makeup #makeupaddict #purple #pastelhair #sugarpill #globalcolours #prettyzombiecosmetics

A photo posted by ⒮⒯⒜⒞⒠⒴ ⒮⒯⒠⒧⒧⒜⒭ (@stacey_stellar) on

This caricature interpretation of glitter tears is seriously stunning, and those swirly brows are on point.

Check out more glitter tears on Instagram with #glittertears.

