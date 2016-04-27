Glitter Tears Will Hide Your Under-Eye Circles

The newest Instagram makeup trend is as beautiful as it is haunting. Meet "glitter tears," a creative, sparkly, grungy interpretation of crying that borders more on art than it does wearable makeup. It's showing up at events — for example, Elle Fanning wore the look at the Saint Laurent NYFW show in February — on beauty blogs, and across Instagram.Makeup artists use pigment, shimmer, glitter, and carefully placed jewels to replicate the tears that are left behind after a major crying sesh. Bonus: Not only is the end result frame-worthy, it may help cover up under eye circles caused by lack of sleep — or an actual full-blown bawl fest. Are we right?
Instagram user starcrushedmineral created her purple, Prince-tribute glitter tears with makeup from Star Crushed Minerals, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Kat Von D.
This "dark elf" version of glitter tears by Instagram user ayajade is giving us major Halloween inspiration.
We love this faded, almost real-looking tear look from lilcarreiro, too.
And here's a white, shimmery version paired with frosty lips and teal lids by Instagram user sashaxhilton.
Makeup artist JordanHanz posted this image to her Instagram, and has a tutorial on her YouTube channel for those who want to recreate the look.
This caricature interpretation of glitter tears is seriously stunning, and those swirly brows are on point.
