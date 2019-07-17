Gigi Hadid Uses This Best-Selling Concealer, and It’s Under $6 on Amazon for the Next 2 Hours

Image zoom Getty Images

If there’s anyone we trust for beauty recs, it’s supermodel Gigi Hadid. High fashion’s resident girl-next-door never fails to achieve the perfect no-makeup-makeup look, so when Maybelline Global Makeup Artist Erin Parsons told us that Hadid has worn the brand’s Instant Age-Rewind Concealer, we knew it had to be worth adding to our beauty routine. The concealer was never pricey, but right now, it’s marked down on Amazon for so cheap that it would practically be a crime not to buy it — you can score Maybelline’s Instant Age-Rewind for just $5.50 right now, but only for the next two hours.

Last summer, we learned per a press release from Maybelline that this concealer is America’s best-selling one on the market, in both the mass market and prestige market categories. That’s a jargon-y way of saying that Americans prefer this bargain product to the most expensive concealers out there. The title is certainly well-deserved, given that the Instant Age-Rewind Concealer does more than just provide coverage for under-eye bags. It actively reverses the aging process, incorporating an ingredient called haloxyl to reduce the appearance of fine lines, blemishes, redness, and dark circles. In other words, you’re going to see results from this concealer even after you take it off.

An Amazon’s Choice product with over 3,000 five-star reviews, it’s no wonder the online retail giant chose to discount it the day after its major Prime Day sales closed. This lightning deal won’t last long, though. You’ll have to shop it within the next two hours to get your hands on the 45 percent off sale price. We’ll stop talking so you can run (don’t walk) to this deal.

To buy: Maybelline Instant Age-Rewind Concealer, $6 (was $10); amazon.com