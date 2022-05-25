eyeliner

Most Recent

The 12 Best Liquid Eyeliners to Nail a Cat Eye
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner is a best-seller for good reason.
This Liquid Eyeliner Lasted Through Jungle Humidity, Whitewater Rafting, and a 5-Hour Plane Ride
It held onto my skin better than I held onto the boat.
15 Waterproof Eyeliners That Won't Smudge, Budge, or Fade
We like the Makeup Forever Aqua Resist Color Pencil Eyeliner for its large shade range and creamy texture.
The Best Drugstore Eyeliner for Every Makeup Look
We like the Revlon Colorstay for its waterproof formula and stay sharp tip.
The Brand Behind the Popular Faux Freckle Cosmetic Just Launched a Growth-Boosting Mascara
One reviewer saw a difference within 10 days of use.
Ariana DeBose's Historic Award Show Glam Was Thanks to This Celeb- and TikTok- Favorite Brand
I'm talking about Charlotte Tilbury, of course.
Advertisement

More eyeliner

This $7 Liquid Eyeliner Is So Good, I Buy It in Bulk on Amazon
Little did I know it would quickly replace every other variation on my vanity.
How to Ease Yourself Into Bright Makeup Trends With Colorful Eyeliner
If you're into the whole Euphoria trend, but want to make it more subtle.
A Liquid Eyeliner That Is Also a Growth Serum? Meet Freck's Game-Changing Lashrocket
Actually, Super Bold Eyeliner Is So Hot Right Now
Thanks to Dior, White Eyeliner Is Trending for Spring
This Beauty Product Is the Genius, Unexpected Key to Margot Robbie's Signature Red Carpet Glow
This One Pencil Has Changed My Mind About Brown Eyeliner Forever

I've once again been proven wrong.

All eyeliner

How to Make Eyeliner Application Easy — No Matter How Fancy You Want Your Makeup to Look
Here's What To Know Before Getting Permanent Eyeliner
Why Everyone Is Ditching Black Eyeliner This Summer
What Kajal Means to South Asian Women and How to Incorporate It Into Your Beauty Routine
Kulfi Beauty's Priyanka Ganjoo on Finding the Joy in Wearing Makeup
Hunter Schafer's Most-Used Art Tool in Quarantine Has Been Eyeliner 
The 6 Makeup Trends That Will Define 2021
The 13 Best Eyeliners for Every Look and Budget
The Most Popular Eye Makeup Trend From the '00s Is Back
This 2-in-1 Eyeliner and Eyelash Glue Duo Is a Serious Game-Changer
Everything You Need To Know About Applying Makeup For Your Eye Shape
How to Do Negative-Space Eyeliner in 5 Easy Steps
Chloe Kim Didn't Cry After Winning Olympic Gold Because of Her Eyeliner
The Best Magnetic Eyelash Brands and How They Work
Daily Beauty Buzz: Emmy Rossum's Kohl Eyeliner
Daily Beauty Buzz: Tracee Ellis Ross's Feline Eyeliner
This Trick Will Change the Way You Apply Eyeliner
Asked and Answered: Should You Apply Eyeliner or Eye Shadow First?
Daily Beauty Buzz: Dianna Agron's Pink Eyeliner
Rihanna's Baby Cousin Is Better at Liquid Liner than You
The Exact Eyeliner Taylor Hill Uses for the Perfect Cat Eye
Why You Should Wear Eyeliner in the Shower—No, Really
You Can Thank Gwendoline Christie for Your New Favorite Eyeliner Look
Allow Jordyn Woods to Upgrade Your Eyeliner Game
Chloe Grace Moretz Just Gave You the Best Reason to Break Out the Blue Eyeliner
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright InStyle. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com