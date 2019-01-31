4 Eyelash Growth Serums for Full and Healthy Lashes

Image zoom Getty Images

Just like your hair and skin, your lashes need a little daily TLC too, which is why we love these moisturizing eyelash growth serums. With only a few daily swipes, you can revitalize your eyes and stimulate impressive lash growth, all while getting healthier and fuller lashes that last even after you wash off your makeup.

To get started, here are four of the best eyelash serums on Amazon you should add to your beauty bag now.

Splurge-Worthy: RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

This little miracle worker was designed by ophthalmologists to grow your eyelashes while improving their look and strength. Expect shinier, thicker, and fuller lashes from this award-winning formula after consistent use in as little as six weeks.

Editor’s Pick: Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash-MD

Your favorite mascara’s got nothing on this tiny tube, which contains everything you need to achieve longer, lusher lashes in just a few weeks. Use this three-month supply nightly to condition, strengthen, and lock in moisture (simply apply like it’s liquid liner), and you’ll see a dramatic difference in about 12 weeks.

Best Value: Hairgenics Lavish Lash

In just two months, you’ll notice thicker lashes that will make your eyes pop. This best-selling formula is hypoallergenic and gentle on sensitive skin. You can apply it to your eyebrows, too.

Best Multipurpose Serum: Vichy LiftActiv Eyes and Lashes Serum

Improve the look of your entire eye area with this versatile serum that conditions and strengthens eyelashes while it improves the look of surrounding fine lines. Apply it in the evening by coating your lash line with the formula, and then apply a few drops around your eyelids and under-eye area as well.

