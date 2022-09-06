I Was Born With 2 Different-Colored Eyebrows, and This New Brow Duo Finally Makes Them Match

They say that eyebrows should be sisters, not twins, but in my case, they were always more like distant cousins. That's because I was born with chimeric eyebrows, meaning one was blonde and the other was brown. Although they've both gotten slightly darker as I've gotten older, I've still spent most of my life attempting to make my eyebrows match. I've tried it all: tinting, dying, microblading, and basically every brow product on the market, but it wasn't until I came across Lawless Beauty's newest launches, the Soft Fill Brow Pencil and Hold Up Soft Set Creamy Brow Wax, that I've actually been able to get the blonde brow looking like a natural brunette.

I was already a fan of a few products from the Hilary Duff-approved makeup brand, including its amazing mascara and lip-plumping gloss (which you've probably seen on TikTok). Plus, founder Annie Lawless is known to back up the clean beauty brand with evidence-based research, so it didn't take much to convince me to try the brow duo.

Courtesy

Shop now: $32; lawlessbeauty.com

Lawless recommends using the products together, starting with the pencil and finishing with the wax. I used the Soft Fill Pencil in Teddy Bear, a warm neutral brown that matched my brown eyebrow well. First I brushed both brows up using the spoolie end, then used the oval-tipped pencil to fill in the gaps of my brown brow and outlined my blonde brow after. Once they were thoroughly shaped, I used the Hold Up Soft Set Creamy Brow Wax in light/medium and brushed it through my brows, using the ultra-fine tip vertically at the smaller points and horizontally at the wider points.

The end results were impressive, to say the least. While other pencils, gels, and waxes usually leave my brows looking overfilled, hardened, and frankly, like those of Groucho Marx, Lawless Beauty's duo brought both of my eyebrows to the same light brown hue and made them look totally natural. They were fluffy and soft, as though I'd just rolled out of bed with perfect brows, and I loved how easy it was to achieve the look. With just two minutes and a few quick brushes, my brows were everything I've always wanted them to be. And the best part? That effect lasted all day.

If you're seeking effortlessly good-looking brows that last, you can purchase Lawless Beauty's brow pencil and wax separately below, or as a bundle for less, here.

Courtesy

Shop now: $21; lawlessbeauty.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $21; lawlessbeauty.com