This Internet-Famous Brow Gel Brand Launched a Growth Serum That Shoppers Call "Truly Amazing"

The "clean girl" aesthetic has officially transcended from trend to beauty canon. Personally, my acne-prone skin is loving the break from blurring foundations, and I've even gotten behind the glowy finish everyone is obsessed with. Besides natural-looking skin, this look calls for fluffy eyebrows and full lashes. While those already blessed in those departments can simply swipe on a layer of brow gel or mascara, those with sparse hairs may need some help — that's where internet-famous brow gel brand Kosas comes into play.

The Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow- and Lash-Boosting Serum is a gentle but effective growth formula that's safe for eyes. A peptide complex accelerates the healing of broken hairs while keratin, a building block of hair's structure, promotes new growth. Hyaluronic acid restores moisture to brittle, weak brows and lashes and vitamin B5 promotes a healthy shine. The serum can be swiped onto brows and lashes with a soft, felt-like applicator and left on overnight.

Although the growth-promoting gel just launched, shoppers have already dubbed it "truly amazing." "[I've been] using this for a little over a month now. I see great and new growth on my brows where hair was sparser and my lashes look longer," wrote one reviewer, adding that they would "highly recommend it [to] anyone looking for a great lash or brow serum."

Another user who works as an esthetician wrote that the serum "did not disappoint" and made their eyebrows appear thicker after just one week of nightly use. A third, initially skeptical shopper noted that throughout their eight weeks of using the serum, their eyes never experienced irritation. "I see so much hair sprouting in, and my lashes [and] brows look healthier than ever," they concluded.If laying back and watching your brows and lashes get fuller and fluffier in weeks sounds like magic, the Kosas GrowPotion might be the serum for you. Shop it on Kosas and Sephora for $48.