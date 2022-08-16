Beauty Makeup Eyes Eyebrows This Internet-Famous Brow Gel Brand Launched a Growth Serum That Shoppers Call "Truly Amazing" Reviewers saw fuller brows and lashes after just one week of use. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Website Chloe Irving is a New York-based e-commerce writer with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After retiring as a student athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, power lifter, yogi, and triathlete, and is especially passionate about educating readers on fitness gear and injury prevention products. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 and became a shopping writer for Shape and Instyle covering the health and wellness space. A long-time fan of beauty Youtube and TikTok, Chloe spends her free time obsessing over the newest skincare trends and hair products. Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chloe has also spent hours researching and writing the latest data and CDC developments in order to recommend the most up-to-date personal safety products to Health and Shape readers. She graduated with honors from Brown University's Literary Arts program in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 16, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Kosas The "clean girl" aesthetic has officially transcended from trend to beauty canon. Personally, my acne-prone skin is loving the break from blurring foundations, and I've even gotten behind the glowy finish everyone is obsessed with. Besides natural-looking skin, this look calls for fluffy eyebrows and full lashes. While those already blessed in those departments can simply swipe on a layer of brow gel or mascara, those with sparse hairs may need some help — that's where internet-famous brow gel brand Kosas comes into play. The Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow- and Lash-Boosting Serum is a gentle but effective growth formula that's safe for eyes. A peptide complex accelerates the healing of broken hairs while keratin, a building block of hair's structure, promotes new growth. Hyaluronic acid restores moisture to brittle, weak brows and lashes and vitamin B5 promotes a healthy shine. The serum can be swiped onto brows and lashes with a soft, felt-like applicator and left on overnight. Courtesy Shop now: $48; kosas.com and sephora.com Although the growth-promoting gel just launched, shoppers have already dubbed it "truly amazing." "[I've been] using this for a little over a month now. I see great and new growth on my brows where hair was sparser and my lashes look longer," wrote one reviewer, adding that they would "highly recommend it [to] anyone looking for a great lash or brow serum." Another user who works as an esthetician wrote that the serum "did not disappoint" and made their eyebrows appear thicker after just one week of nightly use. A third, initially skeptical shopper noted that throughout their eight weeks of using the serum, their eyes never experienced irritation. "I see so much hair sprouting in, and my lashes [and] brows look healthier than ever," they concluded.If laying back and watching your brows and lashes get fuller and fluffier in weeks sounds like magic, the Kosas GrowPotion might be the serum for you. Shop it on Kosas and Sephora for $48. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit