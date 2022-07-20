Brooke Shields Has a Genius Skincare Hack for Full, Glossy Eyebrows

It's no secret that Brooke Shields has good eyebrows. While the supermodel and actress is genetically blessed with full brows, she has a few tricks up her sleeve to keep them in shape, from using a lash-thickening serum for thinning arches to relying on a drawing pencil to fill them in. Her latest hack? Brushing her brows with a nourishing cleansing balm for a glossy, crunch-free look.

Shields revealed to InStyle that she uses the True Botanicals Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm to style her eyebrows. "What I started to do eyebrow hack-wise was take a little bit of the cleansing balm and put that on my eyebrows," she says. "I brush them and they don't get crunchy, but [it] kind of glosses them up."

The True Botanicals ambassador has discovered several unconventional ways to use the brand's products, like mixing the Vitamin C Booster and Chebula Active Serum as a dark spot treatment, but using the balm as a brow-sculptor might be her most genius hack yet — it's even recommended by an eyebrow expert.

Courtesy

Shop now: $48; truebotanicals.com and amazon.com

Azi Sacks, founder of The Brow Studio in NYC, previously told InStyle that most popular eyebrow gels contain alcohol, so they "create a stiffness that can shatter and dry the brow." Additionally, they can dry the skin under the hair, which Sacks said is a "vital" area that contributes to brow fullness. "If it's dry or flakey, new hairs don't generate and properly come through in hair cycles." Sacks said it's ideal to use a balm, like Shields does, which contains emollients that "actually grip the hair in a sweet way to raise it off the skin" and can still "build texture."

And when you're not using the Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm for your brows, you can use it to gently cleanse your face. Made with nourishing ingredients like yucca extract, turmeric, and mango butter, the balm is formulated to remove impurities while moisturizing and brightening the skin. Customers rave that it's "super soothing" and makes them feel like they're "getting a spa treatment every night."

Take it from the brow queen herself and add the True Botanicals cleansing balm to your beauty routine.