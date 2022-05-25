Eyebrows

These Brow Gels Tint and Tame Every Stray Hair into Place
Glossier boy brow gives the best natural-looking brow.
Kendall Jenner Sported Bleached Eyebrows and a Completely Sheer Top at the 2022 Met Gala
We wouldn't expect anything less.
Shoppers Say This Castor Oil Has Made a "Huge" Difference With Hair and Brow Growth — and It's $10 Right Now
It’s from the same brand behind Amazon’s best-selling biotin shampoo.
The Eyebrow Pencil Used to Achieve Zoë Kravitz's Fierce Catwoman Brows Is on Sale Starting at $2
More than 6,000 Amazon shoppers also approve.
TikTok's Newest Filter Shows Users How to Find Their Best Brow Shape
However, a celebrity brow stylist says there are some caveats.
This Now-$1 Brow Pencil Rivals Options 20 Times the Price, According to Shoppers
"This is hands down my favorite eyebrow pencil, by far."
TikTok Is Going Wild Over NYX's New Thickening Brow Mascara — and It's $11 on Amazon
TikTokers say it "gives the volume you're looking for."
Even Brooke Shields, Brow Icon, Uses This Growth-Enhancing Serum
She "highly recommends" the eyebrow serum — as do 16,000 Amazon shoppers.
Jennifer Garner and Oprah Both Use This Eyebrow Pencil — and It's the Cheapest It's Been Since Amazon Prime Day
These Makeup-Skincare Hybrid Eyebrow Gels Provide Instant Gratification With Long Term Benefits
People Say This Growth Serum Performs "Bushy Brow Miracles" — and It's on Sale for 12 More Hours
Thin Eyebrows Are Back — Here's What You Can Expect From the Controversial Trend This Time Around
The Best Brow Gel I've Ever Used Is a Hair Product That Costs $5

And yes I've tried actual brow products. Like all of them.

The Prints In the Dior Cruise 2022 Collection Were Actually Hand-Woven Thread Art
This "Superior" Drugstore Brand Brow Pomade Won't Budge, No Matter How Much You Sweat
Katy Perry Bleached Her Eyebrows For a Tinkerbell Costume
Kim Kardashian Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair And Bleached Eyebrows
I've Tried Dozens of Brow Gels and This One Gives Me the Fullest, Fluffiest Brows
How to Shape Your Eyebrows, According to 3 Experts
The $6 Pencil That Saved Me When I Messed Up My Brows
Gels and Pencils Can Actually Wreak Havoc on Your Brows, So Use This Hero Product Instead
This $14 Product Somehow Fills Every Gap in My Sparse Brows
The Unspoken Aesthetic Procedure Giving Everyone in Hollywood Those "Fox Eyes"
This $10 Oil Is 'Like Rogaine for Your Brows,' According to One Expert
I Thought Brow Growth Serums Were a Scam Until I Tried This Super Effective One
The Best Eyebrow Pencils for the Bold Brows of Your Dreams
How to Get Salon-Quality Brows at Home, According to Experts
How to Choose Which Brow Product to Use
Nina Dobrev's Look for the Fall 2020 Dior Men's Show Was All About the Brows
The Cult Brow Gel Beyoncé Wore to the Grammys Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Today
Consistently Inconsistent Brows Are Going to Be the Biggest Brow Trend of 2020
Brow Lamination Is the Latest Needle-Free Alternative to Microblading
How to Find the Right Eyebrow Color for Your Hair
The One Brow Trend That's Not Going Away
Read This Before You Get Your Eyebrows Threaded
Here's Exactly What to Do If Microblading Your Brows Goes Wrong
My Perfectly Microbladed Eyebrows Are Ruining My Life Right Now
How to Groom Your Own Eyebrows — Without Making a Disastrous Mistake
