The Exact Eyeliner Lucy Hale Uses to Get Her Killer Cat Eye

The cat eye might be the actual bane of our beauty existence. We've been late to dinners more times than we count from trying to get our wings and flicks to match. But while we've been trudging through our eyeliner fever dreams, Lucy Hale has casually been killing it (although we assume it's much easier to master when you have a makeup artist on your side).

Lucy's eyeliner yesterday was seriously sharp enough to cut through glass, and thankfully, her makeup artist isn't keeping the products a secret.

To get Lucy's eyeliner look, which beauty pro Kelsey Deenihan calls "60s wing flare," you'll want to pick up mark.'s On the Edge Liquid Liner in Blackest Black. Perhaps the best part about the entire look, though, is that it will only cost you $10 to own. I believe the word you're looking for is #YAS! 

Lucy's signature makeup move is usually a bold lipstick in deep red or purple, but she's obviously down to kill the eyeliner game, too.

Pretty Little Liars might be ending soon, but Lucy Hale's glam inspo will last forever.

