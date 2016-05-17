This Is The Exact Eyeliner Gigi Hadid Wore On Jimmy Fallon

Were you glued to your TV last night because we were — Gigi Hadid was on Jimmy Fallon, duh! And she did not disappoint, BTW. Obviously everything was on point, outfit, hair, makeup — especially makeup. After drooling over her makeup for the better part of our night, we received motivation to get us through our week — Maybelline shared the break down of Gigi's look on Instagram.

If we had to pick a hero in her makeup look it's definitely her eyeliner. Cat eyes so sharp they could kill a man or cut through diamonds... I mean, wha's not to love. To get the eyeliner look, Gigi wore Maybelline's Lasting Drama Gel in Sleek Onyx. The rest of her look was demure, subtle and obviously glowing. Not to mention her bedhead kept the whole thing very casual and fun. Count on Gigi to give us serious #inspo every single day.