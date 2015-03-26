Evening Eyes

2 of 6 Donna Trope

Navy Liner

GET THE LOOK

STEP 1 Makeup artist Kay Montano started by highlighting the eye area with Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Opal ($33; sephora.com). She sponged it under the arch of Newton’s brow, then all the way out to her temples, ending in an arc shape on the tops of her cheekbones.

STEP 2 She then used a cotton swab to pull down the lower lids (“It’s less harsh than a finger,” says Montano) so she could line the inner rims with a soft navy pencil (MAC pencil in Prussian). She used the same pencil to draw an almond shape around the upper and lower lash lines, extending it slightly at the corners.

STEP 3 After smudging the liner with a foam applicator, she softened the color further by layering on eye shadow in a similar deep-blue shade (Urban Decay in Adore).

STEP 4 She then applied black liquid eyeliner (try Max Factor Linemaker, $6; at Wal-Mart) as close to the lash line as possible.

STEP 5 Once that dried, she dabbed a “pinhead-size” bit of the Becca highlighter onto the middle of the lids.

STEP 6 To maximize lashes, she wiggled the mascara wand into the roots of the lashes from side to side, then swept it upward to create a curl.