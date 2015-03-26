Evening Eyes

Fresh from the set of her new film, The Pursuit of Happyness, Thandie Newton shows us how to take the party circuit by storm with three new looks: navy liner, shimmery bronze shadow and a sultry plum eye.
Navy Liner
GET THE LOOK STEP 1 Makeup artist Kay Montano started by highlighting the eye area with Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector in Opal ($33; sephora.com). She sponged it under the arch of Newton’s brow, then all the way out to her temples, ending in an arc shape on the tops of her cheekbones. STEP 2 She then used a cotton swab to pull down the lower lids (“It’s less harsh than a finger,” says Montano) so she could line the inner rims with a soft navy pencil (MAC pencil in Prussian). She used the same pencil to draw an almond shape around the upper and lower lash lines, extending it slightly at the corners. STEP 3 After smudging the liner with a foam applicator, she softened the color further by layering on eye shadow in a similar deep-blue shade (Urban Decay in Adore). STEP 4 She then applied black liquid eyeliner (try Max Factor Linemaker, $6; at Wal-Mart) as close to the lash line as possible. STEP 5 Once that dried, she dabbed a “pinhead-size” bit of the Becca highlighter onto the middle of the lids. STEP 6 To maximize lashes, she wiggled the mascara wand into the roots of the lashes from side to side, then swept it upward to create a curl.
Bronze Sparkle
GET THE LOOK STEP 1 To prevent the shadow from creasing, Montano prepped the eyes with loose translucent powder, using a medium-size brush to dust it along the upper and lower lash lines and the
outer corner of the eye. STEP 2 She then lined the inner rims with a soft dark-brown pencil (Estée Lauder in Brown Writer), starting from the outer corners and moving all the way to the tear ducts. She also
used the liner on the upper and lower lash lines, working all the way around the eye rims to form horizontal
Vs at the inner and outer corners. ?I worked close to the lashes to create a tiger?s-eye shape,? says Montano. STEP 3 Next she softened the line by smudging a fat gold pencil (Paul & Joe in Gold Dust, $17; 877-737-4672) over the top and adding a bronze shadow (MAC in Amber Lights) across the lid, blending it from the lash line to the crease. STEP 4 Using her middle finger, she dabbed gold shadow (try L?Oréal Paris Illumination in Sunrise, $7; at drugstores) in the center of the eyelid as a highlight. STEP 5 Then, after curling the lashes,
she applied mascara, coating both the underside (as usual) and the top side of lashes to enhance the curl.
"This really brightens up the face. The bronze picks up the color of my eyes, and the black liner picks up the pupils.”
-Thandie Newton
Plum Perfect
GET THE LOOK STEP 1 Montano started by working an inky-black cream shadow
(Nars in Zardoz) into the upper and lower lash line using a small, stubby brush. She used a foam applicator to blend it up to the crease, rubbing it in small strokes from side to side. STEP 2 She lined the inner rims of the eyes with a black kohl pencil (try Elizabeth Arden in Smoky Eyes powder pencil, $15; dillards.com). STEP 3 Burgundy shadow (Origins in Autumn Wine) was then blended in from the lash line to the crease; she also applied it underneath the lower lash line and in a winged shape at the corners. STEP 4 To add more definition, she swept a thin line of black liquid pencil (try Cover Girl, $5; at drugstores) over the upper lash line. STEP 5 She then applied two coats of heavy-duty mascara (Lancôme L?Extrême, $22; lancome-usa.com). ?I pulled the wand out horizontally at the outer corners to elongate the eyes,? says Montano. The
finishing touch was a delicate sweep under the eyes with a cotton swab to ?clear away any fallen specks.?
"I’d wear this to a big event-it’s a pretty plum sheen that’s still sultry. They’re real fall-in-love eyes.” -Thandie Newton
