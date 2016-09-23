One-Step Smudgy Eyes Are Yours, Thanks to the Creamiest Eyeliner Ever 

I have tested my fair share of liners. Some of them have good grip, but still require some effort when it comes to smudging. Some won't smudge at all, which is a blessing if that's the look you're going for. I, however, have spent a great deal of time trying to find the liner that smudges perfectly for that livid-in, sexy, effortless rock-n-roll vibe. I don't know how Kate Moss does it. I really don't.

But I've finally found the liner that was just right, and now I can't stop suggesting it to everyone I know. The prize in mind is The Estée Edit's Inside Track Kohl Liner, and ohhhhhh it is glorious—so glorious that I had to talk with Estee Edit creator Sarah Creal all about it. Read on to get her tips on how to use.

What It's Called:

The Estée Edit Inside Track Eye Kajal Liner

Price:

A fancy martini and a generous tip at the Monkey Bar... $22; sephora.com

RELATED: Becca Is Coming Out With the Next Cult-Status Palette

What Makes It Special:

"Inside Track Eye Kajal gives eyes that 'I didn’t try too hard' naturally sexy look. It’s about being smudgy, confident, and not too perfect. Totally different from where our industry has been," says Sarah.

Who’s It For?

Do you want to have that cool girl look? Yeah? It's for you.

When to Use It:

Whenever you want that slept-in, sexy vibe.

What It Feels Like:

Smooth and endlessly blendable.

RELATED: Spritz This If You Wanna Feel Super Sexy

What the Internet Is Saying:

Bored with your basic black, go-to liner? Change things up for fall with a nude lip and wine liner using Inside Track Eye Kajal in Bold Bordeaux. #theesteeedit @sephora A photo posted by The Estée Edit (@theesteeedit) on Sep 22, 2016 at 9:19am PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

"This product has a volatile oil system, which is a new type of formula. It means that the liner glides on in this really soft, amazing way, and the carrier that delivers the pigment evaporates off. When almost all of the oil evaporates, you’re left with this rich, creamy, saturated color. I always say it’s something you have to try to believe," says Sarah.

Wanna know how to use it? Sarah's got you covered.

"The duel-ended pencil is designed to create a full eye look that is rich and luxe because of the dramatic payoff of the pencil. Each of the shades were selected to create an eye-opening effect. Use the lighter shade inside the waterline to brighten and open the eye and the darker shade on the lash line. For a more intense eye look, use the deeper shade inside your waterline and on the lash line, followed by the lighter shade on the outer edge of the eye for an ombre feel."