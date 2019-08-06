Amazon’s Best-Selling Mascara Now Comes in a Waterproof Version—And It’s Only $5

Image zoom essence_cosmetics/Instagram

While tons of mascaras have thousands of reviews on Amazon, there’s only one that constantly remains at the very top of the best-seller list: The Essence Lash Princess False Lash Mascara.

The super popular tube has racked up over 2,300 five-star reviews from customers who are obsessed with the way it makes their lashes look. The mascara has always been available in two versions, the original False Lash Effect and Sculpted Volume, and while shoppers say its original formula is super long lasting, it’s never been truly waterproof ... until now. Essence Cosmetics finally launched the False Lash Effect in a waterproof version, so you never have to worry about it rubbing off or smudging.

Related: This French Mascara Became One of the Best-Selling Mascaras on Amazon Overnight

The company made the big reveal in May that the product would be coming out, but the new mascara just made its way to Amazon recently. It even costs the same as the original — just $5.

“I LOVE THIS MASCARA! It has been Louisiana hot, humid weather tested and I did not wind up with racoon eyes. I bought the waterproof version and am very pleased with it. I just bought some for my best friend, who is a dirt racer, to wear when she races,” one shopper wrote. “It was easy to remove with a facial wipe. So after previously spending big bucks on the ‘fancy big name brands,’ I found this gem and am very happy with it.”

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $5; amazon.com

Shoppers often turn to the Essence Lash mascara after seeking out a more affordable makeup option and are surprised at how effective it is for its low price point. “After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love,” wrote another customer. “It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an 8 hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy… and this stuff doesn’t budge.”

Whether you want to try out the original or the new waterproof version, Amazon reviewers guarantee either tube is the best $5 purchase you can make for your lashes.