The $5 Eyeshadow That Totally Upgraded My Work-From-Home Face

If you love glitter and sleeping in (who doesn’t), you’ve come to the right place. This liquid eyeshadow is the one-swipe stop for brightening your “rolled from bed to desk” eyes.
As someone who constantly experiments with makeup, I was excited to try E.l.f. Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow to add sparkle to my face — little did I know it would soon become a staple of my quarantine morning routine. Despite the uptick in tie-dying and hair dying trends, quarantine hadn’t felt like the time to try out pink eyeliner or teal mascara. However, spending most of the day looking at my reflection on Zoom calls made me appreciate even the smallest effort. In an attempt to mix things up beyond changing which room I used as my office, I started using a swipe of this glitter shadow in silver and a light layer of mascara to freshen up my face, and I immediately became hooked.
Vegan and cruelty-free, this accessible shadow comes in metallic neutrals and playful colors to liven up your WFH regimen. The tube has a lip-gloss style applicator that easily swipes the product onto your lids in one fell swoop. Best practice is to swipe from the inner corner outwards then let it dry. If you try to touch up before it dries, you may inadvertently remove some of the glitter as it’s still wet and malleable. The glitter stays on for a day’s work and comes right off with one swipe of your makeup remover when its job is done.
This shadow hasn’t gone unnoticed by Amazon shoppers, landing itself in the top 50 best-sellers for eyeshadow. If your daily routine is in need of an affordable upgrade, then keep scrolling to shop this quarantine-brightening product.
