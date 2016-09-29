Transfixing, Dreamy Eye Makeup Starts with This Palette

Got that gaze.
One thing I've been noticing about the "it" girl gang of supermodels? Their natural, stunning, simple, feature-enhancing makeup. They always seem to step out with transfixing, mesmerizing eye makeup that isn't overly made up or anything, but also not nonexistent. It's just the right about of subtle glow.
I happen to love that look, so I've been emulating it in my own routine. With what you ask? The Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Muse Palette. It's actually legendary, and here's why...
What It's Called:
The Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Muse Palette
How Much It Will Set You Back:
Your monthly WIFI bill or... $52; net-a-porter.com
What Makes It Special:
This palette is a very unique combination of rosy-champagne-bronze-gold shadows that all work together to define your eyes and give you a transfixing gaze without looking like you are wearing gobs of makeup. It's not "no-makeup makeup," but it really defines what feature-enhancing makeup can be when you still want to look fairly natural.
Who’s It For?
I can't imagine that this palette would look anything less than dreamy or beautiful on anyone. I'm just devastated that it's limited edition. At the rate I'm going, I will have blown through it by the end of the month, and then I'll just end up where I was when I used the last of her show-stopping "Color of Youth" cream blush from the Tilbury Norman Parkinson Collection... And that would be weeping on my bathroom floor as I try to scrape something, anything, from the bottom of the pan.
When to Use It:
Day or night, when you want to shut it down.
What It Feels Like:
Smooth and creamy. Blends beautifully.
What the Internet Is Saying:
What It Smells Like:
Nada.