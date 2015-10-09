This Is Proof That Your Eyebrows Change Your Entire Face

Getty Images; Art by Elysia Berman
We've been obsessed eyebrows ever since Audrey Hepburn starred in her first movie. Bold, thick, gorgeous brows have since taken over courtesy of famous faces including Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne. But, it's difficult to see just how much they matter—until now.
We've compiled a list of celebrities that have changed their eyebrows the most through the years... and the results are astounding.
Demi Lovato
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Getty Images
Nicole Richie
Getty Images
Gwen Stefani
Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
Getty Images
Drew Barrymore
Getty Images
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen
Getty Images