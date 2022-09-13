This 3-in-1 Pigment Stick Is the Only Product I Need to Create a Bold Statement Eye

When it comes to unique, lasting scents, there are few doing it better than Byredo. After a walk by the brand's store in Los Angeles, where I was quickly greeted by a waft of fresh rose, I knew I had to stop in. This is when I learned that Byredo makes more than just scents; it has a stunning makeup collection worn by It girls and is the brand behind the standout red carpet looks for celebs like Emma Chamberlain and Venus Williams.

As someone who likes to keep things simple, I was immediately drawn to its Color Stick. This multi-use product is designed to be worn as an eyeshadow, blush, and even a lipstick, and is housed in an incredibly sleek silver tube (I felt cool just for adding this to my makeup bag). The colors are buildable and blendable, with the option to use makeup tools or, my preferred method, just fingers. One simple swipe on the eyelid and a quick finger blend, and you've created a complete statement look.

Courtesy

Shop now: $35; nordstrom.com

After checking out the color swatches in the store — it's available in 18 pigmented colors including pink, blue, and purple shades — I opted for the color Medium Blue, a vibrant, sea-like shade of blue. I loved how creamy the product was on my hand and that this blue had great color payoff with the slightest bit of shimmer.

After taking it home, I played around with the product to see what type of looks I would be able to create. I was amazed at how easily I was able to create a statement eye with just one product. For a Y2K-inspired makeup look, the blue can be swept across your eyelid; one swipe will give you semi-sheer coverage, while two or three provide a truly vibrant, fully covered lid. And for something slightly less bold, I take just the slightest bit at my lash line to create a subtle-but-bright eyeliner that makes my brown eyes pop. Reviewers also noted how "creamy and luminous" this product is, and that "the color payoff is excellent."

Courtesy

Shop now: $105; nordstrom.com

Byredo's Color Stick is ideal for when you're looking for a low-effort, high-payoff makeup look. Shop their singles or opt for the brand's $105 three-pack at Nordstrom.