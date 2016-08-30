The Best Shades to Fill In Your Brows 

Your brows should be sisters, not twins, but even your arches can experience a little bit of sibling rivalry. A little bit of eyebrow pencil, gel, or powder is the easiest way to spark a truce. However, there’s more to ending the clash then just grabbing whatever brow product you might have in your beauty stash. It’s actually all about which shade you’re using. N.Y.C. aesthetician Piret Aava, a self-proclaimed eyebrow doctor says that choosing the right shade to fill in your brows has more to do with your complexion than with the hair on your head. To cut out the guesswork, we had her spill her color theory. Here, we have your go-to guide on the shade you should be using to fill in your brows for the most inconspicuous finish.  

For Black Brows 

Opt for a dark brown shade such as Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill in 6 over onyx, which produces too much contrast against most skin tones.

For Brunette Brows 

Go for a golden brown like L'Oreal Paris's Brow Stylist Definer in Brunette; it'll brighten your face without overpowering your complexion.

For Blonde Brows 

Taupe is your best bet. Be sure to avoid anything too warm because the hue could make hairs look orange. Our pick: CoverGirl Brow & Eyemakers Pencil in Soft Blonde. 

For Gray Brows 

Salt-and-pepper types are wise to pick a shade with some brown in it such as Maybelline New York Brow Drama Pomade Crayon in Blonde; go lighter brown if you're more salt, and darker if you're more pepper.

For Red Brows 

You don't actually want a red filler. Instead, try a mahogany color such as Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil in Auburn, that matches your hairs in warmth without lightening them too much.

