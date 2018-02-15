10 Hypoallergenic Mascaras for When Your Eyes Are Just as Sensitive as You 

When you have sensitive eyes, the level of redness and irritation you experience on some days is the equivalent to what you look like after weeping during the latest episode of This Is Us.

In reality, your contact lenses, dryness, or allergies can all set off irritation. Whatever the cause of bloodshot or teary eyes, it can make wearing makeup—especially mascara—difficult to say the least. And getting lash extensions like the rest of your friends? Forget it.

That's where hypoallergenic mascaras come in. These formulas lengthen and define lashes just like the average tube, but are void of harsh ingredients. Instead, these mascaras are packed with gentle mineral pigments, antioxidants, and conditioning extracts that add volume and length to lashes.

Here, we've rounded up 10 of the best gentle mascaras to use if you have sensitive eyes.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Ultra-Natural Mascara

What's not surprising: the brand that we turn to for green beauty products has a mascara that actually works, too. What is shocking is just how soft, fluffy, and pigmented it leaves our lashes. The formula is also non-drying, so you don't have to worry about your mascara flaking or clumping throughout the day. 

2 of 10 Courtesy

La Roche-Posay Respectissime Extension Mascara

When false lashes are not in the cards because of allergies or sensitivity, you've probably come to terms that you'll never have lashes that are so long, they poke your sunglass lenses. Luckily, La Roche Posay's mascara is a gentle alternative. It's packed with polymers that extend your natural lashes without making your eyes bloodshot. 

3 of 10 Courtesy

Almay One Coat Nourish Thickening Mascara

This multitasking mascara thickens lashes thanks to conditioning ingredients like aloe and vitamin B5. 

4 of 10 Courtesy

Honest Beauty Truly Lush Mascara + Primer 

Let's get real: When you barely have time to drink a coffee in the morning, you're not going to prime your lashes. Instead of adding another step to your routine, reach for this 2-in-1 mascara and primer instead. The primer wand protects lashes and creates an even base for the mascara, which intensifies and defines lashes. 

5 of 10 Courtesy

Maybelline Great Lash Mascara 

Fun fact: Maybelline's cult-favorite mascara, which for many of us was the first one we used as teenagers, is also hypoallergenic. 

6 of 10 Courtesy

Ilia Mascara 

The only reason this mascara will make you tear up is the natural, defined look that its tapered brush and toxin-free formula gives your lashes. 

7 of 10 Courtesy

BareMinerals Flawless Definition Mascara

This mascara busts the myth that natural mascaras don't have the same staying power as other tubes. BareMinerals formula might only have antioxidants and natural extracts in its formula, but it'll stay smudge-free whether you're doing hot yoga or you're watching baby animal videos on YouTube again. 

8 of 10 Courtesy

Tarte Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara 

Tarte's signature Amazonian Clay doesn't just keep your foundation from oxidizing and sliding off, the ingredient also hydrates and restores broken lashes when it's added to mascara. Bonus: This tube is vegan and made without gluten or parabens. 

9 of 10 Courtesy

RMS Beauty Volumizing Mascara 

Instead of resorting to pricey extensions, apply a few coats of RMS Beauty's volumizing mascara for thicker and fuller lashes. As a brand that's dedicated to using nontoxic and ingredients, this mascara is enriched with certified organic oils, butters, waxes, and rich mineral pigments to give you more dramatic lashes. 

10 of 10 Courtesy

Physician's Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Mascara

Whether you've completely cleaned up your makeup routine or want extra insurance that your mascara isn't going to cause an allergy flare up, Physician's Formula's tube checks off both boxes. The formula is made up of 100% organic ingredients and is infused with aloe and cucumber extracts that soothe lashes with each coat. 

